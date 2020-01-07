HILLER
Citation filed
The state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement alleged that Jilly’s Restaurant and Tavern sold alcohol to an 18-year-old last month.
MOUNT PLEASANT
Citation filed
The Polish Falcons Nest No. 147 of America was cited by the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement for allegedly not having its board-approved manager properly trained without 180 days.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Charges filed
State police said Danielle Soldano, 26, of Republic was charged with access device fraud for allegedly using a stolen credit card without permission between Oct. 23 and 26. She faces a second set of charges in Washington County, where she is also accused of using a stolen credit card in October.
