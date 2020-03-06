HENRY CLAY TWP.
Cause of fire accidental
A state police fire marshal determined that a fire at 415 Sickle Ridge Road during the early morning hours of Feb. 20 was accidental. The fire started on the outside of the chimney and caused $150,000 in damages, police said. The victims were listed as Teddy Hall, 66, of Confluence and Brandin Swaney, 24, of Farmington.
LUZERNE TWP.
Road rage
A 31-year-old Vestaburg man reported to state police a road rage incident that nearly caused a crash on Labelle Road near Narrows Road at about 5:30 a.m. Feb. 14. Police asked anyone with information to call the state police Uniontown barracks.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Fire accidental
A fire at 297 Edison Street at about 5 p.m. Jan. 31 was determined to be accidental following an investigation by a state police fire marshal. It started in the back of the house where combustible items were left near a baseboard heater and caused about $10,000 in damages. The victim was listed as Evelyn Hall, 43, of Uniontown.
ROSCOE
Dog bit child
An unleashed dog bit a 10-year-old Roscoe girl on Spring Street at about 4:10 p.m. Feb. 26. State police said the dog's owner, a 42-year-old Roscoe woman, would be cited.
SALTLICK TWP.
Fire ruled arson
A fire at 109 Layman Road at about 7:30 a.m. Feb. 18 was classified as incendiary by a state police fire marshal. The fire caused $155,000. The victim is listed as Brian Ritenour, 45, of White. State police are looking for information in their arson information. Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Uniontown at 724-439-7111 or Fayette County Crime Stoppers at 724-32-2042.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Decoration stolen
Lisa Schubert, 62, reported to state police at 4 p.m. Tuesday someone stole a $250 antique tractor decoration from her 194 Dixon Boulevard home.
WEST BROWNSVILLE
Retail theft
State police are investigating a reported retail theft at Walmart at about 4 p.m. Feb. 13. Two individuals were briefly held for questioning, but left before they were identified, police said.
WEST PIKE RUN TWP.
DUI crash
State police determined Destiny Hart, 25, of Fredericktown was driving under the influence when she was involved with an alleged hit-and-run crash at Laurel Road and Richeyville Road at about 2 a.m. Feb. 15, which also involved a 57-year-old Daisytown woman who was listed as the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.