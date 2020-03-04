FRANKLIN TWP.
PFA violation
A 25-year-old Holbrook man violated a protection-from-abuse order held by a 26-year-old Nemacolin woman by approaching her and arguing with her at her mother's residence on Linden Alley at about 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to state police in Waynesburg.
MORGAN TWP.
Hit and run
State police in Waynesburg said driver Joseph F. Somerville, 19, of Richeyville was attempting to turn into a gravel pull-off along Jefferson Road near Lippencott Road at about 1 p.m. Feb. 22 and was hit by a Ford F-150 driver, who then hit an embankment, passed the crash scene and left.
MORGAN TWP.
Fugitive hidden
State police in Waynesburg charged Dru Thomas, 59, of Waynesburg for allegedly hiding Peter Fanase, 36, of Waynesburg, who had an active arrest warrant. Fanase was found at 387 Hull Run Road at about 5:15 p.m. Friday, and they were both arrested.
NORTH UNION TWP.
BB gun shot at home
An 83-year-old Uniontown man reported someone fired a BB gun at his North Gallatin Avenue Extension home at about midnight Feb. 3, causing more than $1,000 in damages to a front window.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Alcohol, cash stolen in burglary
Sonny's Sports Bar at the Uniontown Mall was burglarized between 11 p.m. Feb. 19 and 10:30 a.m. Feb. 20, according to state police. Dominic Mendecino, 44, of Charleroi reported to police that $1,331.16 in cash was stolen, along with a $900 camera hard drive system and about $200 in alcohol.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Domestic violence
State police charged Ladonna Stith, 36, of Jay with simple assault after a fight with Brian Stith, 48, of Grove, Oklahoma at the Holiday Inn on Mary Higginson Lane at about 4 p.m. Feb. 18.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Terroristic threats
A 49-year-old Uledi man reported to state police he was harassed and threatened at his Penn Street home at about 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5. No charges had been filed.
STEWART TWP.
Domestic violence
State police charged Lester McClintock, 24, of Confluence and Norma McClintock, 20, of Mill Run with simple assault following a domestic altercation on Maple Summit Road at about 12:30 a.m. Jan. 19. Police said Norma McClintock and a 20-year-old Confluence woman were injured.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
Driver Nathaniel M. Echeverria, 23, of McDonald ran a stop sign on Dunn Station Road at its intersection with Washington Road and hit driver Lynn M. Wessel, 60, of Hundred, West Virginia, who was driving north on Washington Road with passenger Leah E. Fitch, 30, of Finleyville at about 7 a.m. Thursday, according to state police in Waynesburg. Wessel's Honda CRV was disabled and Echeverria's Ford F-150 sustained minor damage. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.