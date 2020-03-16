CENTER TWP.
Crash with injuries
Driver Chase D. Rouleau, 28, of Enterprise, West Virginia lost control of his Toyota Camry on Stewart Run Road near Bluff Ridge Road and destroyed a fence before hitting a tree at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. State police said he suffered suspected serious injuries. His passenger was listed as Kyra P. Rouleau, 22, of Enterprise.
EAST HUNTINGDON TWP.
Scam reported
A 70-year-old Scottdale man was scammed by purchasing $600 in Ebay gift cards and providing the numbers at about 1:30 p.m. Feb. 28. He was told he could received HBO and STARZ for $90 per month if he did so.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Truck stolen
State police in Waynesburg issued an arrest warrant for Ricky Richter, 37, of Masontown, who allegedly failed to return a pickup truck rented from Enterprise-Rent-a-Car Jan. 16. An Enterprise worker told police several attempts were made to contact Richter before it was reported to police.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Tombstone hit
A Chevrolet Cruze driver, who was not named by state police, was visiting her husband's grave at Bowman Flatwoods Cemetery, Fayette County, when she hit a tombstone at about 1 p.m. March 8. No injuries were reported.
GEORGES TWP.
Accident with no injuries
Pamela N. Montes Vega, 21, of Farmington lost control of her Jeep Liberty on Mud Pike Road because of snow at about 8:10 p.m. March 6 and hit a boulder. No injuries were reported.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Man charged
Randy Norris, 38, of Grindstone was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after police were called for reports of a man jumping in front of vehicles in the area of 1030 West Second Street in Fayette County at about 7:50 p.m. March 7. State police said they found him with marijuana and a metal pipe, and he was taken to Mon Valley Hospital for evaluation.
NICHOLSON TWP.
Hit and run
Cassandra M. Jellick, 46, of Smithfield crossed over the center line on Woodside Old Frame Road with her high beams on and hit driver Robert D. Allison, 45, of McClellandtown and fled the scene, according to state police. Allison's passenger was listed as Rhonda J. Allison, 45, of McClellandtown. No injuries were reported.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Theft reported
Matthew Vargo, 27, of New Salem was charged with theft by deception March 10 by state police for an incident Aug. 1 at 1243 National Pike. State police said Mark Harris, 23, of Uniontown took his vehicle to A&N Auto Repair for repair of metal shavings found in the engine bay and paid $1,000. Police said Vargo returned the vehicle in inoperable condition.
MONONGAHELA TWP.
Rollover accident
Jason S. Black, 27, of Greensboro over-corrected on a left-hand curve of Greensboro Road near State Route 88 and his Dodge 1500 left the road, hitting an embankment and then a tree before flipping onto its roof at about 5 p.m. March 11. He was injured and taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital by Southwest EMS.
MOUNT PLEASANT TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
Driver Laura M. Kriner, 27, of New Stanton stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Mount Pleasant Road at its intersection with Iris Drive and then hit driver Heather A. Plows, 41, of Latrobe at about 4 p.m. March 6, according to state police. Kriner, who was not wearing her seatbelt, was taken to Frick Hospital by Norvelt EMS with a suspected minor injury, police said. Plows reported no injuries. Both vehicles were disabled.
NEW STANTON
Disabled truck
Williams F. Sparks, 60, of Cumberland, Ohio, was driving a Fedex tractor trailer on a private roadway of the Hempfield Hunt Club, passed the end of East Pennsylvania Avenue when his truck became disabled at about 5:15 a.m. March 8, state police said.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Vehicle stolen
A vehicle belonging to a 28-year-old Uniontown man was stolen from 110 Elma Avenue at about 6:30 a.m. Jan. 6, and found in a gravel lot near Arlington Avenue in Pittsburgh by Connellsville Police March 5. The vehicle was not damaged, but thousands of dollars in tools was missing.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Domestic violence
David McShane, 44, of Uniontown was arrested for allegedly running over a 41-year-old Uniontown woman's foot with hit pickup truck and pinning her against another vehicle at a Mullen Street residence at about 3 p.m. March 4. He then allegedly shoved her to the ground. He was charged with simple assault.
SPRINGHILL TWP.
License plate stolen
A 48-year-old New Freeport man reported someone stole a license plate from his vehicle at Monkey Hollow Road at about 3:40 p.m. Feb. 22.
