Tribute band Led Zepplica will take the stage at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown on Oct. 13 to perform hits of rock band Led Zeppelin.
“The Ultimate Replica” show, at 7:30 p.m., includes faithfully recreated Led Zeppelin hits from the mid-1970s.
Darlan Erlandson, publicist for Latshaw Productions, said Led Zepplica has been performing since 1989.
“Sound, instrumentation, stage costumes and mannerisms are so accurate that it makes Led Zepplica one of the most sought-after tribute shows today,” he said.
The band has performed across the U.S., and has also toured in Canada, Mexico, Chile and India, performing in front of thousands as a headliner.
In 2006, the band signed with Annerin Productions/Jeff Parry Promotions out of Canada after they performed a global search for the best Led Zeppelin tribute act.
Their vision was to find the ultimate band and compliment the show with a huge audio/video production suitable for arena settings. Led Zepplica performed as a headliner in venues such as the Jubilee Auditoriums in Edmonton and Alberta, Massey Hall in Toronto and the Bell Centre arena in Montreal.
The success of those shows paved the way for their return to Canada with a national 20-show tour in large concert halls and arenas in 2007 and again in 2008 with an extensive eastern U.S. tour.
During the 2007 tour, Led Zepplica performed at the Calgary Stampede arena and their concert was captured on film.
PBS used film of the concert for their membership drives in their eastern markets.
Tickets for the show are $20 or $25, depending on seating. They can be purchased online at www.statetheatre.info or by calling the box office at 724-439-1360. The State Theatre is located at 37 E. Main St., Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.