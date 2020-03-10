ALTOONA -- It was shame somebody had to lose.
Belle Vernon gave everything it had, and even with four key players having fouled out, the Leopards battled Lancaster Catholic through four overtimes before falling, 84-82, in a PIAA Class 4A second-round playoff game Tuesday night.
Belle Vernon's Jared Hartman scored 26 points, including several key baskets in the overtime periods, before he was called for his fifth foul in the fourth overtime.
Devin Atkinson scored a game-high 26 points, including two clutch, tiebreaking free throws with 3 seconds left, and David Kamwanga had 19 points for the Crusaders (25-3) who advance to the state quarterfinals.
The Leopards (20-8) had one final chance following Atkinson's foul shots but missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.
"I am very proud of my kids," Belle Vernon coach Joe Salvino said. "They exceeded expectations all year long. We played in the WPIAL championship game and got to the second round of the state tournament."
Belle Vernon had a three-point lead as the clock wound down in the fourth quarter but Ross Conway hit a game-tying 3-pointer with two seconds left to send the game into its first overtime at 52-52.
Both teams scored seven points in the first extra frame, and both scored 11 in the second overtime, leaving the scored deadlocked at 68-68.
The outcome remained undecided after the third overtime in which both teams scored eight points. Along the way, the Leopards lost starters Mitch Pohlot and Devin Whitlock along with Thomas Hepple off the bench to fouls.
Hartman, who also had seven rebounds, survived until the last OT, but still Belle Vernon battled with four reserves going up against the Crusaders starting five. Lancaster did not lose a player to fouls.
Jake Haney followed Hartman in scoring for Belle Vernon with 15 points, and Whitlock and Hepple added 14 points apiece. Pohlot wound up with eight points.
Whitlock dished out 10 assists, came up with three steals and had five rebounds. Haney, who also had three steals, and Hartman each hit four 3-pointers.
"Every one of my kids played well tonight," Salvino said.
Calan Titus scored 16 points for Lancaster and Nevin Roman contributed 10 points.
