Devin Whitlock was the driving force for the Belle Vernon offense this fall, and the Big 8 Conference coaches agreed with the senior quarterback receiving Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Whitlock (5-8, 175) was also recognized on the other side of the ball with second-team honors as a defensive back.
Whitlock had a lot of company on the first-team offense with Ryan McGrew (Sr., T, 6-4, 270), Cole Weightman (Sr., TE, 6-3, 200), Evan Pohlot (Jr., WR, 6-2, 180), Quinton Martin (Soph., RB, 6-3, 195), and Tyler Kovatch (Sr., K, 6-0, 185) also earning top honors.
Weightman (defensive lineman) and Martin (defensive back) also earned first-team honors on defense.
The Leopards’ Jack Bryner (Sr., LB, 6-0, 210), Jake Gedeko (Soph., LB, 5-10, 170), and Kovatch (punter) were recognized on the second-team defense.
Belle Vernon’s Logan Hoffman (Sr., 6-0, 195), Chase Ruokonen (Jr., 6-0, 165), Tommy Kovatch (Sr., 6-0, 240), and Reily Wiant (Sr., 6-2, 200) received honorable mention.
Laurel Highlands junior Rodney Gallagher (6-0, 170) was voted first-team defense as a defensive back and second-team offense as a quarterback.
Teammates Keondre DeShields (Jr., WR, 6-3, 185), Jayden Pratt (Sr., WR, 6-3, 190), and Harry Radcliffe (Jr., K, 5-8, 135) were voted to the second-team offense.
The Mustangs’ Joe Chambers (Sr., 6-0, 170), Tahji Hooper (Sr., 5-10, 165), and Dan Carney (Sr., 5-7, 180) were named to the honorable mention team.
Ringgold’s Dante Campagni (Sr., T, 6-4, 265) was recognized on the first-team offense, while teammate John Polefko (Sr., LB, 5-11, 2-5) was named to the first-team defense. Campagni was also named to the second-team defense as a defensive lineman.
The Rams’ Donte Kinds (Sr., DB, 5-9, 150) received second-team honors as a defensive back. Teammates Jacob Meyer (Sr., 6-0, 235) and Landon Oslowski (Sr., 5-8, 175) received honorable mention recognition.
McKeesport’s Bobby Boyd was honored as the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.
