Let’s Impeach Biden
It’s time to exhale.
The keys to the republic have been returned to adults.
That other guy (whose name escapes me at the moment) is now in Florida, planning to defend himself in his upcoming impeachment trial.
Given the developments of recent days, I decided to take a long look back at some of my old political columns.
By my count, I’ve written about 600 of them for the Herald-Standard since April of 2006.
I was tickled to discover that I’d titled that first column, “Is Fox New Losing its Mind?”
NOTE: The headline writer at the time may have given it a completely different headline.
But nobody changed the text of that column or its meaning: I believed that the folks at Fox News sometimes have problems with lucid thoughts.
They haven’t changed much over those 14 years.
They may have even gotten much worse.
Fox News’ Sean Hannity, who may have been our recent ex-president’s cheeriest of cheerleaders, took little time to express his outrage at the policies of our current president.
“Tonight, the Biden administration is off to a rocky start,” he proclaimed, a mere 24-hours after Joe Biden took his oath of office.
Biden had only signed a few executive orders, and the entire United States of America was, according to Mr. Hannity, going to hell in a handbasket.
“His disastrous policies, they are destroying, now, what will be hundreds of thousands of American jobs,” he added with the certainty of somebody who personally counted those jobs in his free time.
His conclusion was Biden’s first week in office was a disaster, after only one day. Which made it the shortest week on record.
There was that speechwriter, senior policy advisor, and sidekick of the ex-president – Stephen Miller – who appeared on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show, with the message that Biden’s executive order regarding deportations was a magnet for every scoundrel in Central and South America.
Miller had been the architect of the deportation plan Biden was dismantling. So, he did the TV equivalent of stomping his feet. “It is flatly illegal. It is completely unconstitutional. It is a patently lawless directive,” he whined.
Before he could pull out his hanky and commence sobbing, Ingraham interceded with, “So, Joe Biden, through these priorities, is, in effect inciting violence against the United States.”
Remember that headline I wrote for that first column in 2006?
(Is Fox News Losing Its Mind?) Ingraham’s statement would, in a court of law, be Exhibit A.
Newt Gingrich is always close to Fox News cameras. (To be honest, I think he lives in one of their studios)
He chimed in with his opinion that seems to indicate that Joe Biden and company want to kill people who don’t think like them.
“I think you’re seeing the hysteria of the Biden system. It’s not really about Biden himself. It’s his entire team around him who are radicals, who believe that if they can EXTERMINATE THE REPUBLICANS, that would be one way to get unity.”
I’ve never run for office. I’m no politician. But I can safely say that if you “exterminate” the opposition, it probably won’t work.
Gingrich knows that. But since he was on Fox News, he just let that fly.
He wants to be just like Tucker Carlson – the resident Fox News crybaby, who went on the warpath the day following the inauguration about CNN’s decision regarding onscreen numbers of people who’ve contracted, and who’ve died from COVID-19.
“Joe Biden’s first day in office. And you know what that means. CNN can finally take that COVID ticker off the screen. There’s no reason for it now. CNN dutifully removed it this morning. COVID deaths? Settle down America. It’s just a bad flu,” Carlson claimed.
Problem is, Carlson was wrong.
CNN still runs those COVID-19 numbers on the screen.
Carlson, as he frequently does, was engaged in Fox News puffery.
Meanwhile, Biden has been busily filling up his cabinet and doing a lot of things that have nothing to do with “exterminating” Republicans.
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 40-year TV news and newspaper veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
