Soroptimist International of Fayette County is part of a global organization that provides support for women and girls in our communities to gain economic empowerment through access to education. It helps women & girls pursue their dreams by removing barriers.
The educational component of our work extends to all women and girls in the Fayette County communities through our Osteoporosis Awareness project. This project provides insight into the causes of osteoporosis, solutions for building and keeping bones strong through healthy eating and exercise habits and proper health care screening. Osteoporosis is a disease that makes a person’s bones weak and more likely to break. A person with osteoporosis can break a bone from a minor fall or simply from a sneeze or bumping into furniture. It is important to note that 10 million Americans already have the disease and 1 in two women and nearly 1 in four men over the age of 50 will break a bone because of osteoporosis.
May is Osteoporosis Awareness Month nationally, and the Fayette County Commissioners recently proclaimed May as Osteoporosis Awareness month for Fayette County, recognizing the work Soroptimist International of Fayette County has done to provide information and support to women, (and men) with the disease, as well as the family and friends who support individuals with osteoporosis.
Soroptimist International of Fayette County works in partnership with Dr. John Sunyecz to provide collateral material on the treatment and prevention of this disease. Prior to the pandemic, this partnership also provided a quarterly osteoporosis support group to those affected by it, to include patients, caregivers, and loved ones. The meetings featured medical professionals, physical fitness and dietary professionals as speakers. We anticipate restarting this support group in the future as the spread of Covid-19 slows.
We appreciate this forum for allowing us to bring further awareness to the disease that affects so many. Our goal is to educate women and girls before they are in the at-risk category or age to help prevent the development of the disease. Members are available to present information in a group setting or will mail collateral material to any person requesting it. The collateral material can be requested by emailing reginahart@zoominternet.net, or message us on our Facebook page – Soroptimist International of Fayette County. Telephone calls can be taken by calling 724-323-4567 and leaving a voice mail with complete address including city, state and zip code and leaving a return phone number. Individuals can also visit the National Osteoporosis Foundation website at www.nof.org.
Lillian Cale
Uniontown
Regina Hart
Dunbar
Cale and Hart are members of the Soroptimist International of Fayette County.
