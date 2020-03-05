Fred Cox may be just the second most recognizable NFL name among those who grew up on Park Avenue in Monongahela — trailing only Joe Montana, but he was No. 1 in many ways, and not just for his superb prowess as a place kicker.
Incidentally, Montana’s parents shopped for groceries in the store run by Cox’s parents and Cox had nothing but praise for Montana, calling him an all-time great. “In my opinion, San Francisco doesn’t win those championships without Joe Montana.”
Cox passed away last November, just shy of his 81st birthday.
Going way back, Cox was a high school soccer star.
“All of the high school teams we played were from around Pittsburgh,” said Cox in a past interview. “Three years in a row we won the WPIAL. It was the first WPIAL title that Monongahela High School ever won in anything. We lost one game in three years.
“You can actually kick a soccer ball further than you can kick a football. Even when I was in high school, I could kick a soccer ball 80 yards.”
As a senior, he scored 19 goals which, he stated, “coming as a fullback was unheard of. I kicked all of the penalty kicks.”
The versatile Cox was invited by the Pittsburgh Pirates to a tryout camp, but he had already signed to play football at Pitt.
“One of the interesting things that very, very few people knew is how many field goals I kicked before I went to pro ball,” Cox said. “I only tried four field goals and made them all. Zero until I was a senior in college and then I kicked three in one game against Notre Dame and then one other field goal. Four, and that’s counting high school, everything.”
Amazingly, after that, and still to this day, he attempted more field goals than all but 20 men in NFL history.
Playing soccer helped his NFL kicking game. He devised an innovative strategy to help prevent long kickoff returns.
“I would use a soccer style kick and (boot) a line drive that probably never got over eight feet high,” Cox said. “The idea was to kick it hard and get it to roll and bounce — hopefully it would take crazy bounces so people had a hard time picking it up.”
One aspect of his career which some thought Cox would anguish over all his life was the fact that his teams went to and lost four Super Bowls. He knew just getting that far was a tremendous feat.
“It doesn’t bother me as it always bothers Minnesota fans,” he said. “You know that you gave it everything you had, and if you lost, you lost. You only have to live with yourself.”
Cox did earn four NFC championship rings which he gave to his four children.
Cox enjoyed many bright moments over his 15 seasons, playing in every Vikings game over that span.
“In my rookie year I kicked a field goal and beat the Green Bay Packers,” he recalled. “Any time you can beat the Packers back then, man, that was probably my biggest highlight.”
He said he came up biggest against tough teams like the Packers and the Bears. “Those were the greatest games that I had. My percentage of field goals made against those teams was way higher than anybody else.”
In 12 of his 15 NFL seasons Cox finished in the top 10 for the most field goals made. He led the league in scoring twice and was among the top 10 in that category 10 times. Even though he retired in 1977, he still ranks 34th for career points and field goals. One year he even had the sixth highest total of yards via punts.
Cox was a man of diverse interests, in addition to his work as a chiropractor and his involvement with the Nerf company — he invented the Nerf football — he also loved aviation. As recently as 2013, Cox said his interest in flying was so intense that he purchased a hangar and, he was delighted that his youngest son had become “an airplane fanatic who does aerobatic flying, so he keeps me right in the middle of being interested in it.”
Cox, who remains the Vikings all-time leading scorer, said in a 2013 interview that there should be more kickers in the Hall of Fame. At that time there were only three kickers enshrined in the Hall, and one of them, George Blanda, gained a great deal of fame for his quarterbacking. The other two are Lou Groza, who was also an offensive tackle, and Jan Stenerud, the only pure kicker.
“I’m OK with it, because I understand what the situation is,” Cox said. “It’s really simple: most people don’t consider kickers football players. It’s a real irony when you consider kickers win, without question, more games than anybody else on the field. You either win or lose the game, but that’s the way it is. Being that I’m a realist, a guy who was never expected to play pro football and to play for as long as I did, I learn to deal with that fact.”
Nevertheless, to Valley residents Cox truly is a Hall of Famer and not just because he’s in the Mon Valley Sports Hall of Fame. He may be gone but his splendid legacy lives on.
(0) comments
