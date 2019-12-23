A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Menallen Township earlier in December.
Steven Howard Luskey Jr. of 148 Grant Avenue in Vandergrift was charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, Luskey contacted the girl on social media and met up with her Dec. 9. Police contended he raped the teen while they were together.
He was arraigned Friday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries, who set bail at $250,000. He remains in Fayette County Prison unable to post bail. His preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.