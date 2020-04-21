What are your post-graduation plans? To attend Westmoreland County Community College.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Math and Mrs. London.
What will you miss most about high school? Being around friends.
Most memorable sports moment? Breaking the school record for longest kickoff return for a touchdown.
Favorite food? Chicken.
Favorite book? Friday Night Lights.
All-time favorite movie? The Sandlot.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Playboi Carti.
Athlete you admire most? My Pap.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My friends around me.
In 10 years, I will be …? full-time job, family, settled down.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? make sure I won the lottery.
