What are your post-graduation plans? To attend Waynesburg University to major in Biology and Pre-Med and become a pediatric oncologist.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Math; Mrs. London.
What will you miss most about high school? Playing sports and seeing my friends.
Most memorable sports moment? Playing sports with my friends throughout high school.
Favorite food? Steak.
Favorite book? Unbroken.
All-time favorite movie? Varsity Blues.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Jason Aldean.
Athlete you admire most? Jenny Finch.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My mom and my coaches.
In 10 years, I will be …? a pediatric oncologist working at Ruby Memorial.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? donate money to a children’s hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.