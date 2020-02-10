What are your post-graduation plans? Attending a 4-year university to major in Criminology.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Psych/Soc, Mr. DeCarlo.
What will you miss most about high school? Sports.
Most memorable sports moment? Making playoffs for basketball my junior year.
Favorite food? Mashed potatoes.
Favorite book? The Fault in Our Stars.
All-time favorite movie? Forrest Gump.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Luke Combs.
Athlete you admire most? Nicole “Sis” Bates.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? Makenzie Cree or Taylor Vanata (Mapletown alumni).
In 10 years, I will be …? a criminal investigator.
