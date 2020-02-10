What are your post-graduation plans? Go to college for criminal justice & become a state police officer.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? AP Statistics & Mrs. McCullough.
What will you miss most about high school? Playing sports for the school.
Most memorable sports moment? When we finally won our first game snapping a 79-game losing streak.
Favorite food? Pizza.
Favorite book? The Road.
All-time favorite movie? I Robot.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Newboys.
Athlete you admire most? James Harden.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? Coach Chad.
In 10 years, I will be …? married to Christina Barnett & be a state law enforcement officer.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? low down the taxes.
