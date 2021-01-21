The Pandemic has interfered with may things in our lives. Some of the things we cannot do now, many times, go unnoticed by us or we can do without, i.e., going to a restaurant, the theater, visiting friends, etc.
On Jan. 29, an important event will take place in Washington; D.C. that has drawn hundreds of thousands for the “March for Life”. Prior to the March a Mass is celebrated at the Cathedral in Washington which is so inspiring. People of all ages, creeds and ethnicity gather there and join in the Mass celebrated by Bishops, Cardinals, and priests from all over the United States. Even our Orthodox Brethren take part in this celebration. Then a Massive March takes place the next day which is very solemn with people carrying banners and drums playing up to the Capitol building hoping that the scourge of abortion will become a thing of the past. As a Democrat, I am very disheartened when the party talks about a “woman’s right to choose.” Once a life has been conceived the woman does have the right to choose, as one of the prayers we say at the Abortion Clinic with Father Tim, “we are not talking about a life that is coming into the world but one that is already in the world.”
This fact is being brought home to us at Crosskeys, as one of our young staff is pregnant with her second child. Yesterday she saw her doctor and had an Ultrasound, which we could not wait to see the results of today. She is twenty-two months along in her pregnancy and the print out shows a fully formed beautiful baby girl with her little foot up to her mouth. How could any one look at that picture and decide that the living, breathing little baby does not have the right to continue living and rip it out of the womb in the barbaric fashion that is used in abortions.
Unfortunately, this year due to the Pandemic we will not be able to go to the Cathedral for the Mass prior to the March. However, the March will still take place. I am not able to navigate the March so this year I will give up this most inspiring experience. However, we will still be able to be in union with those who are marching in Washington, D.C. by visiting the Blessed Sacrament which will be exposed in St. Peter’s Church on January, 29th. From 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. The morning begins with a Mass at 7:30 A.M. with Benediction and closes after the 3:00 P.M. hour with the closing of Benediction. I hope you find some time in your schedule to visit the Lord in the Blessed Sacrament and pray that our County who professes, “Liberty for all”, ends this scourge. If we profess, “Liberty for All, then why not for these innocent little babies?
Sister James Ann Germuska, O.S.F.
Crosskeys Human Services, Inc.
Brownsville
