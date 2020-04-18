The list continues to grow.
Laurel Highlands freshman Rodney Gallagher received two more NCAA Division-I football offers from premier programs in Michigan of the Big Ten and Virginia Tech of the ACC.
Gallagher now has more offers in football than basketball.
Along with the Wolverines and Hokies, Penn State, Pitt, and William & Mary have given football offers to the 6-foot phenom.
Gallagher already had basketball offers from Illinois, Rhode Island and Pitt.
Gallagher, who helped lead the Mustangs to the WPIAL Class 5A basketball championship, was the Herald-Standard Boys Basketball Player of the Year and Herald-Standard All-Area Elite Status in football his freshman year.
One would think Gallagher will have to eventually pick one sport over the other at the major college level, but he disagrees.
“I’m most likely going to be playing both,” Gallagher said, when asked which sport he favored. “I’m going to try something different.”
Gallagher’s father, Rod Gallagher, is proud of his son and the way he’s handled the incredible amount of publicity and attention he’s received at such a young age. The elder Gallagher deserves credit as well for that, although he does not seek any.
“I look at it like everything he’s accomplished and what he’s doing, I didn’t have that much to do with it outside of just talking to him,” Rod Gallagher said. “All this exposure and everything is for him. I don’t look for any pat on the back or glorification from it. That should all go to him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.