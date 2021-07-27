CHARLEROI -- Mill Run's infield defense faltered in the bottom of the fifth inning Monday night and Mitch's Bail Bonds made the most of the free outs to force a Game 3 in its FCBL semifinal series with a come-from-behind 7-5 victory at Veterans Memorial Field.
The victory tied the series at 1-1 with the deciding game moving to Mill Run on Tuesday night.
Aaron Previsky opened the game-winning rally with a bunt single. Isaac Echard's ground ball was mishandled with both runners safe.
Brody Bonadio's grounder to shortstop looked like a force out at second base, at least, but the throw sailed to right field as Previsky hustled home for the first run of the inning.
Then, winning pitcher Noah Hansen cracked a sharp single to score Echard and Bonadio, and then took second base on the throw.
The extra base paid off when Eric Soccio followed with a single to right field.
"Our guys put some barrels on the ball. We faced a similar pitcher (on Sunday) and we were popping up. Today, we put the ball on line and on the ground, and made them make the plays," said Mitch's Bail Bonds manager Ryan Encapera. "That's the way the season has gone, it seems the team with the big inning wins."
Mill Run looked as though it was going to close out the series with a fast start after the visitors scored three runs in the top of the first inning.
Tanner Orndorff led off with a double and stayed put on Josh Burns' line out to second base. Cade Warrick singled Orndorff to third base.
Logan Kemp singled to right field to bring Orndorff home with the game's first run. Nolan Porterfield dumped a single into short right field to load the bases.
Kris Firestone kept the inning going with a run-scoring single.
Luke Warrick hit a ground ball to third baseman Isaac Echard. Echard stepped on third to get Porterfield and opted to go home for the tag play. However, his throw sailed to the inside and a leaping Logan Kemp was able to avoid Chad Workman's sweep tag.
Mill Run stranded runners at first and second in the top of the second, and Mitch's Bail Bonds rallied in the bottom of the inning to tie the game.
Soccio singled to start the inning. Creed Potkul legged out an infield ground ball for a one-out single. Chad Workman flied out to right field for the second out, but Manny Stitch came through with a two-run double.
Fred Conard singled Stitch to third base.
Previsky lofted a fly ball to short right field that neither second baseman Josh Burns nor right fielder Kole Koontz were able to run down. Koontz was unable to hang onto the ball on his diving attempt, allowing Stitch to score.
However, Previsky was thrown out at second base to end the inning before Conard crossed the plate.
Mill Run's Nolan Porterfield looked like he was able to start the top of the third inning with a hustling double, but was unable to hold the bag on his slide and was tagged out by shortstop Brody Bonadio.
Mill Run regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning on Dakota McWilliams' lead-off solo home run to right field. The visitors had a chance to extend the lead, but left the bases loaded.
Mill Run added to its lead with a single run in the top of the fifth inning. Firestone opened with a single and moved to second on Luke Warrick's sacrifice bunt.
Hansen then walked McWilliams and Koontz to load the bases. Josh Burns was ticked by a pitch with two outs to bring Firestone home.
Hansen stranded two runners in the top of the sixth inning and retired the side in the seventh inning. The left-hander allowed 11 hits, hit one batter, walked seven and struck out six.
"We got a great effort out of Noah. Once we got the lead, he really pitched well," praised Encapera.
Mill Run's Alan VanSickle also went the distance, allowing 10 hits, no walks and striking out five.
Mill Run committed three errors and left 12 runners on base, including seven in scoring position.
"This wasn't our A game," said Mill Run manager Ray Orndorff. "We went in like a lion (with the early three runs), and went out like a lamb.
"We have to capitalize on that (runners left of base) to win that kind of game. We committed those errors and they capitalized."
Orndorff continued, adding, "If we take away the mishaps, I think we win. But, we have to deal with it, move on and get ready for tomorrow."
