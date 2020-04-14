What are your post-graduation plans? Graduate college and study dentist hygiene.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Mr. Nemec.
What will you miss most about high school? Seeing my school friends.
Most memorable sports moment? Starting my first varsity basketball game my sophomore year.
Favorite food? Mac and cheese.
Favorite book? Maze Runner.
All-time favorite movie? Life (Eddie Murphy).
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Ride Out, by NBA YoungBoy.
Athlete you admire most? LeBron James.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? LeBron James.
In 10 years, I will be …? a hygienist.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? raise minimum wage.
