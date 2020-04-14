What are your post-graduation plans? To attend Slippery Rock and study Industrial Engineering.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Math & Mr. Nemec.
What will you miss most about high school? My friends.
Most memorable sports moment? Playoff game vs. Jeannette.
Favorite food? Chicken Alfredo.
Favorite book? Green Eggs and Ham.
All-time favorite movie? The Boondock Saints.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Juice WRLD.
Athlete you admire most? Mike Vick.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? Tarelle Irwin.
In 10 years, I will be …? successful and happy.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? have a serious meeting about the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.