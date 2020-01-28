What are your post-graduation plans? Cal U. Computer programming.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Social Studies. Mr. Dobay.
What will you miss most about high school? Sports.
Most memorable sports moment? Scoring 24 points against Mapletown.
Favorite food? Cheeseburger.
Favorite book? The Outsiders.
All-time favorite movie? Space Jam.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Ski Mask.
Athlete you admire most? Derrick Rose.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My father.
In 10 years, I will be …? working and making videos and editing.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? stop world hunger.
