What are your post-graduation plans? Haven’t decided yet/Major: Athletic Trainer.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Chemistry. Mrs. P.
What will you miss most about high school? The help from teachers and being young.
Most memorable sports moment? Scoring the winning foul shot to win a game and stop our losing streak (vs. Clairton in 2017).
Favorite food? Crab legs.
Favorite book? Everything, Everything.
All-time favorite movie? After.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Love, by Keyshia Cole.
Athlete you admire most? Brittney Griner.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My mom and my uncle.
In 10 years, I will be …? somewhere playing basketball/helping athletes with their injuries.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? make it easier for kids to go to college.
