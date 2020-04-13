What are your post-graduation plans? I plan on attending St. Vincent College to continue playing baseball and major in Criminal, Law and Society with a financial investigation forensics minor.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? My favorite high school subject is probably Calculus, and my favorite high school teacher is Mrs. Proud.
What will you miss most about high school? I will miss the opportunity to come to school everyday with people I’ve known for half my life and making numerous memories with them.
Most memorable sports moment? It is probably a tie between reaching the WPIAL championship freshman year and pitching against and upsetting Ringgold in the first round of playoffs last year.
Favorite food? My mother’s minestrone along with everything else she makes.
Favorite book? Unbroken, by Laura Hillenbrand.
All-time favorite movie? A tie between Hacksaw Ridge and Woodlawn.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Needtobreathe and John Mayer.
Athlete you admire most? Tim Tebow.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? I would say I owe a lot of credit to former coaches who helped me develop courage and belief in myself at a young age. That’d be Charlie Kubasky and Josh Rearick.
In 10 years, I will be …? hopefully in my dream job with a house and beginning to start a family.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? hangout at the White House and enjoy all the perks of living there and being President.
