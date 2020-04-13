What are your post-graduation plans? To attend Seton Hill University on an athletic and academic scholarship while studying to become a physical therapist.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? My favorite high school subject would have to be math and my favorite teacher is Mr. Hutter.
What will you miss most about high school? Being able to see my friends everyday and being a part of the softball team.
Most memorable sports moment? Winning the softball state finals by freshman year.
Favorite food? Strawberries.
Favorite book? The Maze Runner.
All-time favorite movie? The Lion King.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Luke Combs.
Athlete you admire most? Usain Bolt.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? Definitely my parents, especially my dad because he was always pushing me to do my best. Also, my coach Mr. Hutter, as he has done so much for me within my entire high school career and much more.
In 10 years, I will be …? hopefully making lots of money.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? Give every animal shelter endless amounts of money.
