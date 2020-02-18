What are your post-graduation plans? Attend Liberty University, studying criminal psychology to become a State Trooper.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Psychology. Favorite teacher: Mrs. Ovisky.
What will you miss most about high school? My friends and the swim season as a whole.
Most memorable sports moment? Breaking 9 records and Senior Night.
Favorite food? Pizza and any pasta.
Favorite book? To Kill a Mockingbird.
All-time favorite movie? After.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Last Hurrah, by Bebe Rexha.
Athlete you admire most? Katie Ledecky.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My parents and my coaches.
In 10 years, I will be …? a State Trooper.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? make sure all students involved with a sport know how to prioritize their time to do well in and out of the classroom.
