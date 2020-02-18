What are your post-graduation plans? Study finance at a 4-year college.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Math and Mr. Hutter.
What will you miss most about high school? Seeing my friends everyday.
Most memorable sports moment? Scoring my 1,000th point then beating Derry in overtime. I had 43 points.
Favorite food? Lasagna.
Favorite book? Mike Lupica, Million Dollar Throw.
All-time favorite movie? The Waterboy.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? We Three.
Athlete you admire most? Dwyane Wade.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? Dwyane Wade.
In 10 years, I will be …? successful.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? give the best speech of all time.
