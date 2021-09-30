National Aviary in Pittsburgh is celebrating the mysterious creatures of fall with family-friendly walks, owl-inspired art and other programs.
Owl-O-Ween includes ornithologist-led Owl Prowls, and an owl painting class that will be offered in-person and online.
On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16, 17, 23 and 24, experience the thrills and chills of the season and meet mysterious owls and bats. Pick up a trick-or-treat goody bag, get creative with an owl-themed take-home craft kit, get the chance to meet an owl in the Helen M. Schmidt FliteZone Theater during a special Owl Meet and Greet, and learn all about Malayan Flying Foxes, a megabat species during a special Bat Talk.
An Owl Encounter program will be offered daily, except for Tuesdays.
On eight dates in October and November, ornithologist Bob Mulvihill will lead Owl Prowls at different Pittsburgh-area parks. Participants on the twilight treks will look and listen for owls, learn about their habitats, adaptations and behaviors.
Walks go from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 16, Oct. 24 and Nov. 12 at Frick Park; Oct. 17 and Nov. 6 at Wingfield Pines; Oct. 23, Nov. 7 and Nov. 13 at Settlers Cabin.
Cost is $20 per person; registration is required at aviary.org.
“Brushes and Birds,” an owl painting class, will be offered on Saturday, Oct. 9 both in-person and online from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Those attending in person will have materials furnished; those painting along at home have the option of purchasing a material kit. For cost information, visit aviary.org.
The aviary is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, with timed-entry tickets available at aviary.org.
