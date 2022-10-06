This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Charlie Puth and The Cult, Mila Kunis starring in the Netflix thriller “Luckiest Girl Alive,” and “30 Rock” star Jack McBrayer leading the second season of “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show.” Lena Dunham adapts and directs Karen Cushman’s young-adult novel in “Catherine Called Birdy,” a spirited medieval coming-of-age tale about a 14-year-old girl named Birdy in medieval England. And what do you get when two of the three rappers from Migos release an LP? We’ll find out when Quavo and Takeoff give the world “Only Built for Infinity Links” without third member Offset.

