Adversity. Chance. Dedication. Hard work. Motivation. Perseverance.
For 2016 Uniontown graduate Ben Wilson, those words have meshed together to tell part of his life’s journey, and what a journey it has been thus far.
The short story on Wilson is that he will be a senior walk-on wide receiver this year with the Penn State football team while earning his degree in Biobehavioral Health.
However, the long version of his story provides the details of Wilson’s inspirational journey from being a Red Raider to becoming a Nittany Lion.
A road less traveled
Two roads diverged in a wood, and I — I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference.
— Robert Frost
A multi-sport athlete at Uniontown where he played football, basketball, ran track and also briefly swam, Wilson was not heavily recruited and, in fact, the lone offer he received was to play basketball at nearby Penn State Fayette.
Wilson was recruited there by then-assistant basketball coach Mike Perieff.
“I decided to go there because it was close to home,” Wilson said. “I could still work and be home with my family, so it was the decision I decided to make.”
First chance meeting
There are chance meetings with strangers that interest us from the first moment, before a word is spoken.
— Fyodor Dostoevsky
Wilson and Perieff happen to be neighbors now but the first time the latter noticed the former, it was during Wilson’s sophomore year at Uniontown.
Perieff was at the school with then-Fayette men’s head basketball coach Mookie John when he saw Wilson doing squat jumps.
The fortuitous meeting was the beginning of a personal relationship for the pair, with Wilson now referring to Perieff as “Uncle Mike.”
That chance meeting was the beginning of Wilson’s collegiate journey as a student-athlete.
During his time at Fayette, Wilson played basketball, ran on both the track & field and cross country teams and was also on the baseball team.
Towards the end of the spring semester of his freshman year, Wilson had an itch.
While he was enjoying his time at Fayette, it did not offer the one sport that called at Wilson, which was the same sport he clamored to still play.
Brief return to the gridiron
The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams.
— Oprah Winfrey
Wilson had been giving a return to football some thought and he started looking at potential schools where he could return to the game he loved.
Just before fall camp in 2017, Wilson decided to head to Fairmont State in West Virginia and try out as a defensive back.
Without any team-led offseason conditioning, he made the team, but the move did not feel right.
Wilson decided to return home after the semester, and he re-enrolled at Fayette.
“I had gotten down there so late and wasn’t prepared for the season as I did not know the playbook,” Wilson said.
After spending the 2018 spring semester back at Fayette where he played basketball and baseball while running track Wilson wasn’t ready to give up on football.
One day that summer, Perieff asked Wilson a question that made his gears churn.
“He asked me one day if I had ever thought about going up to Penn State, and you know, it had always been on my mind, being from a branch campus,” Wilson said. “Uncle Mike made some calls to see what he could do to get me up there as a student.”
Within days, Wilson was accepted at Main Campus and enrolled, withdrew from classes at Fayette and left for State College.
After briefly being on campus, Perieff asked Wilson if he had thought about trying out for the football team.
“I had thought about it but never took the steps (to pursue a tryout),” Wilson said. “He told me I should try because of my athleticism, my personality and my character.
“He felt I could be a good fit, from a coach’s perspective.”
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Wilson decided that he was going to give football one more try, albeit on a much different level.
Wilson’s second chance meeting
We don’t meet people by accident. They are meant to cross our paths for a reason.
— Unknown
Wilson happened to be in town one day looking for an apartment when he saw Penn State head football coach James Franklin and head strength and conditioning coach Dwight Galt walking by.
Wilson was on the phone with Perieff at the time, but he knew he could not pass up introducing himself.
“I ran up to them, introduced myself and said I was looking to walk on to the team,” he said. “Coach asked how my grades were and I told him they were pretty good.
“He asked, ‘Are they good or pretty good’ and I said pretty good. He asked if I was willing to sign my name in blood that (I was) willing to get (my) grades up.”
Wilson answered Franklin without hesitation.
“I said, ‘Yes sir,’ and he said that they would talk to me,” Wilson said.
Two weeks after attending an informational meeting, Wilson tried out for wide receiver but due to numbers, he did not make the team.
“I was kind of discouraged a little bit, but I (stayed persistent),” he said while sharing his internal perspective. “If it (didn’t) work out, if it’s not meant to be, if it’s not in God’s plan to be, then it’s not meant to be.”
Wilson learned that some of his grades did not transfer from Fairmont State into the Penn State system, and with the bouncing back and forth, he was considered ineligible.
His being cut from the football team gave Wilson the time needed to get his grades back on track and also to work with student-based organizations, including the BLUEprint Mentee Mentor program.
Another opportunity arose for Wilson, and with sports in his blood, Wilson became a practice player for the women’s basketball team.
However, while practicing with the team at the Bryce Jordan Center, he still had his mind set diagonally across Curtin Road at Beaver Stadium and on the football program.
One last try
Obstacles are the cost of greatness.
— Robin Sharma
Wilson had already decided early in 2019 that he was going to try out again for the football team.
He went to the informational meeting again with approximately 70 other potential tryout candidates but was called out into the hallway before the meeting by Galt.
“I already had all of my physical paperwork done and he asked me how I was doing and how my grades were,” Wilson said. “He told me that they really liked me (for the 2018 season) but just didn’t have any room.”
Galt then gave Wilson the surprise of a lifetime.
“He told me they weren’t going to make me go through the trial process and were putting me on the team as a receiver,” said a smiling Wilson through the Zoom interview. “That was probably one of the best experiences of my life, getting that confirmation from coach Galt.”
Wilson said it took a moment for everything to set in.
“It didn’t register what really happened until I stepped outside and realized, wow, I really just made the Penn State football team,” he said. “I ran down the street in front of the Lasch (football) Building, I was ecstatic. I called my mom, my aunt, my uncle, Uncle Mike and everyone was so ecstatic.”
Wilson took part in the 2019 spring camp, played in the Blue-White spring game and did off-season workouts through the summer.
Still needing to get caught up on credits, Wilson was not eligible last season and was in street clothes for every home game.
Despite this, he worked hard every day.
During the season, Wilson was named the coaching staff’s Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Week against Purdue (Oct. 5) and the coaching staff’s Developmental Squad Special Teams Player of the Week award against Buffalo (Sept. 7) and Rutgers (Nov. 30).
Hard work pays off
He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life.
— Muhammad Ali
Once the regular season concluded, Wilson continued to practice with the team even though he would not be traveling to the Cotton Bowl against Memphis.
Or so he thought.
“I didn’t think I was going to Dallas, so I thought I was going to stay home and just watch it on TV,” Wilson said before cracking a smile. “But by the grace of God, hard work and perseverance throughout the semester, I was able to get eligible and dress for the game.
“I found out in the team meeting the day before we left when Coach Franklin came up to me. Coach said, ‘Hey, you remember when you ran up to me on the street about getting your grades up?’ and I said, yes.
“Coach then told me I was eligible and could go to the Cotton Bowl.”
Ironically, Wilson’s uncle was the late Tory Epps who played at Uniontown and then Memphis (known then as Memphis State) before playing in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons.
What was the Cotton Bowl experience like for Wilson?
“Being my first game, it was breathtaking in itself and I took it all in,” he said. “When you walk out in front of everybody, from the tunnel, you see the giant Jumbotron.
“I took a breath and (realized) just how blessed (I am) to be in this position.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so I was just grateful for that.
“It was my first time in Texas and being a Uniontown boy, we don’t really travel many places.”
Wilson has continued work with student-based and community organizations and is a two-time recipient of the Paul Robeson Cultural Center Athlete of the Year award and was also the recipient of the Athletics award for the Black Student Union.
There was no Blue-White game this year due to the COVID-19 virus, but that doesn’t mean that Wilson hasn’t been working out in preparation for the upcoming season.
The training staff has provided the players with book bags with sand, resistance bands and new workouts daily.
“Out strength staff has done a phenomenal job with providing different ways to max out our bodies,” Wilson said. “You just have to buy into the program, (use) tunnel vision for what the team’s goals are and our personal goals.”
Speaking of, what are Wilson’s individual goals?
“I don’t want to drop a pass, I want to learn as much as I can, be the best student-athlete that I can be on and off the field,” he said. “I want to be a great teammate, a great role model and uphold the pride we have for Penn State.”
Wilson, with his track & field background and speed, might be able to make a name for himself on special teams which might get him professional looks much like it did for Dan Chisena.
This past season, Chisena played wide receiver and was a gunner on special teams.
His speed earned him an NFL rookie free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings.
“I am very happy for Dan and it motivates me and puts a smile on my face,” Wilson said. “Everyone’s path is different.”
Looking back while going forward
Work hard and follow your dreams, but never forget where you came from.
— Vanessa Hudgens
Wilson takes pride in being from Uniontown and hopes he can motivate others.
“It is rewarding to be a part of Uniotnown and Fayette County, which has been overlooked and underrepresented in a lot of ways,” he said. “Just to be a figure of Uniontown and of Fayette County and in the place I am in now, to be an influence for those who come after me and in honor for those before me, this is definitely (about) more than football.”
Wilson is going to cherish every moment of the upcoming season and is not taking it for granted that he is a part one of the top programs in the country.
“It’s very worthwhile, it’s very rewarding and it has taught me a lot about myself and my family,” he said. “Getting through differences and being the best I can be at all times, I just love the connections and it has been very rewarding.”
Wilson grew up a Penn State fan, so would his younger self believe the journey he has gone through to make it to Penn State?
“Probably not, and I still don’t believe it,” he said while laughing. “My grandmother and my family have always motivated me and pushed me to be better and to finish what you start.
“I have had so many teachers at Uniontown who motivated me and so many people at Fayette. I am so appreciative of them all.”
What advice would he share with his younger self?
“I would tell myself to keep going, keep smiling, have a great personality, follow the rules, and listen to your elders,” he said. “Our circumstances don’t define us if you have perseverance and the passion. Surround yourself with great people.”
Wilson’s journey has been long, but it is helped him build character and learn life lessons along the way.
When asked about his complete roller coaster of a ride, Wilson closed with another smile.
“This journey for me, I have been blessed,” he said. “I have been grateful for every opportunity.”
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or Tweet them to @BillHughes_III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.