Six area basketball teams qualified for the PIAA tournament and after one round only two remain.
Laurel Highlands and Uniontown, both coming off impressive first-round wins, continue play in Class AAAA tonight.
The Mustangs (23-3), the third-seeded team out of the WPIAL, go up against Hampton (24-3), the fifth-place WPIAL team, at Norwin High School.
The Red Raiders (21-5), the sixth-seeded team out of the WPIAL, take on Littlestown (21-6), the third-place team out of District 3, at Bedford High School.
Both games tip off at 7.
Laurel Highlands rode a hot-shooting performance to an 82-59 victory at District 9 champion Clearfield on Friday night behind 30 points by Keondre DeShields, 25 by Rodney Gallagher and 10 by Patrick Cavanagh.
Gallagher is now just 27 points shy of 2,000 for his career.
Uniontown used a strong second half to upend District 3 champion Berks Catholic on its home floor, 81-69, which many felt was one of the biggest upsets in the first round of the state playoffs.
The Red Raiders had a well-balanced scoring attack with Calvin Winfrey III leading the way with 23 points. Bakari Wallace followed with 18, Notorious Grooms and Jamire Braxton had 12 apiece and Tanner Uphold chipped in with eight.
Littlestown advanced into the second round with a strong defensive effort in disposing of District 4 runner-up Lewisburg, 64-23.
“They’re a really good team,” Red Raiders coach Rob Kezmarsky said of the Thunderbolts. “They have size but shoot the 3 and attack the hoop. They have a 6-8 kid (Christopher Meakin) that plays like a guard.”
Not many expected youthful Uniontown to still be playing at this point when the season began but the Red Raiders are looking to extend their year even further.
“The kids and coaches are excited to be playing,” Kezmarsky said. “We feel our schedule and the year we’ve had prepared us for games like this.”
If Uniontown advances again it would play either Valley View or North Catholic in the quarterfinals on Friday. The latter would set up a rematch of the WPIAL quarterfinals which the Trojans won 73-58.
A Laurel Highlands win over the Talbots, coached by Frazier graduate Joe Lafko, would set up a Friday quarterfinal match-up between LH and either WPIAL champion Lincoln Park or Highlands, both teams the Mustangs have already faced once this season. Laurel Highlands lost to Lincoln Park, 70-66, in the regular season and defeated the Golden Rams in a WPIAL consolation game, 83-60.
Getting past Hampton won’t be easy, however, even though the Talbots are without star junior Peter Kramer who was ruled ineligible for the postseason. Hampton is 4-1 in the playoffs without Kramer, including a 61-44 victory at District 10 champion Grove City in the first round of the state tournament.
While LH was red-hot on offense against Clearfield, coach Rick Hauger is looking for more consistent play on the defensive end.
“We had some moments of good defense but we also had some moments where we were flatfooted,” Hauger said. “We have to hedge better on some screens and maybe communicate switches a little bit better.”
Hampton has a size advantage inside over the Mustangs, who will likely need another strong performance by forward Patrick Cavanagh to defeat the Talbots.
This is the second year in a row Laurel Highlands has gotten to the second round of the PIAA playoffs. The Mustangs lost in the first round three years ago after defeating Mars in the WPIAL Class AAAAA final, and didn’t qualify for the state tournament two years ago after losing to New Castle in the WPIAL semifinals as only the district champion advanced due to pandemic-altered rules.
The last time Uniontown reached the second round of the state playoffs was 2014 when the Red Raiders reached the WPIAL final four.
