California, Belle Vernon and Elizabeth Forward were the three area teams to win a conference championship in the coronavirus-plagued high school football season.
Each of those team’s had a high-impact player leading the way.
That trio — California senior Jaeden Zuzak, Belle Vernon junior Devin Whitlock and Elizabeth Forward senior Chase Whatton — leads the Herald-Standard All-Area Football Team as the Players of the Year.
This year’s team is dedicated to the memory of Chad Coss, the Waynesburg Central coach who died suddenly on Dec. 21, and 2020 Southmoreland graduate Brandon Peterson, who died tragically in when he was struck on the side of the highway on Dec. 22. Coss loved coaching football and was always willing to talk about his team and promote his players. Peterson part of the Scotties’ dangerous wide receiver duo along with Riley Comforti that was a key factor in Southmoreland’s drive to its first playoff appearance in 40 years last season.
Players of the Year
Zuzak, the WPIAL’s regular-season rushing leader, ran for 1,571 yards, scored 170 points and averaged 14.5 yards per carry in leading the Trojans to the Tri-County South Conference championship. He was a runaway winner of the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club. Zuzak accounted for all three of California’s touchdowns and rushed for 199 yards in a 28-21 loss to Shenango in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
Whitlock ran for 1,082 yards, threw for 528 yards and returned three interceptions and a punt for touchdowns as the Leopards tied PIAA champion Thomas Jefferson and McKeesport for the Big Eight Conference title. Belle Vernon defeated Chartiers Valley, 49-21, in the Class AAAA quarterfinals before losing to No. 1 seed Aliquippa, 33-25, in the semifinals.
Whatton, a Bowling Green recruit, switched from H-back to offensive line late in the season and was already a terror as a defensive end in leading the Warriors to their greatest season. EF went 5-0 in the regular season to take sole possession of the Interstate Conference championship. The Warriors knocked off Freeport, 34-20, and North Catholic, 17-0, before falling to eventual state champion Central Valley in the WPIAL Class AAA final.
Other impact performers named to the H-S All-Area First Team were Ky’ron Craggette of Connellsville, Kenny Fine of Frazier, Rodney Gallagher of Laurel Highlands, Bruno Frabrycki of Albert Gallatin, Cole Weightman of Belle Vernon, Owen Petrisek of Bentworth, Landan Stevenson of Mapletown, Bailey Jones of Carmichaels, Nico Mrvos of Elizabeth Forward, Zach Cernuto of Southmoreland, Corey Wise of West Greene, Gamal Marballie of Yough, Damani Stafford of California and Jonathan Wolfe of Jefferson-Morgan. Sharing Coach of the Year honors are Elizabeth Forward’s Mike Collodi and California’s Ed Woods, who both guided their squads to undefeated regular seasons.
The Coach of the Year runner-up is Belle Vernon’s Matt Humbert, who has lost to only three teams in the past four seasons — Thomas Jefferson, South Fayette and Aliquippa — in building the Leopards into one of the top programs in the WPIAL.
Coach of the Year honorable mentions are Drew Dindl, who led Albert Gallatin to a 5-1 record, its best winning percentage in the program’s history, Greg Boggs, who had Frazier in the battle for a playoff spot until the last week of the regular season, and Jason Fazekas, who took Mount Pleasant to the postseason.
H-S All-Area Second Team:
Albert Gallatin: Dylan Shea.
Belle Vernon: Dakota Marion, Quinton Martin.
Bentworth: Trent Cavanaugh, Trevor Richardson.
Beth-Center: Blaze Vilcoss.
California: Matt Trunzo, Seth Rerricha, Tanner Piercre, Nathan O’Savage, Kwondre Porter.
Carmichaels: Trenton Carter, Michael Stewart.
Charleroi: Dyelan Edwards.
Connellsville: Gage Gillott, Cam King.
Elizabeth Forward: Logan Jester, Nick Murphy, Andrew Smith.
Frazier: Luke Santo.
Jefferson-Morgan: Mason McNett.
Laurel Highlands: Demonte Kiss, Christian Burchick, John Deak.
Mapletown: Cohen Stout.
Mount Pleasant: Ian Fasano, Pete Billey, Jared Yester, Jonas King.
Ringgold: Clay Rosensteel, John Polefko.
Uniontown: Braxton Swaney.
Southmoreland: Anthony Govern, Andrew Rodriguez, Isaac Trout.
Waynesburg Central: Luke Maley, Nate Kirby.
West Greene: Colin Brady, Wes Whipkey.
Yough: C.J. Waldier.
H-S All-Area Team Honorable Mention:
Albert Gallatin: Tristan Robinson, Antonio Efford, Tylar Frezzell, Shawn Loring, Brady Shore.
Belle Vernon: Dane Anden, Anthony Evans, Jake Haney, Tommy Kovatch, Ian Maloney, Ryan McGraw.
Bentworth: Ethan Luketich, Nick Scarfo.
Beth-Center: Colby Kuhns, Austin Sethman, Aiden Symcheck.
Brownsville: Aiden Teeter, Patrick Shumar, Cameron Brosky.
California: Ethan Fike, Anthony Haschets.
Carmichaels: Nathan Swaney, Austin Walker, Trey Luoma, Hunter Voithofer.
Charleroi: Terrance Woods, Mario Celaschi, Darius Cooper, Sam Iacovangelo, Jacob King.
Connellsville: Sam Shaffer.
Elizabeth Forward: Zach Boyd, DaVontay Brownfield, Evan Lewis.
Frazier: Christian Mingrino, Shawn Fordyce, Ian Baccino, Aaron Penepinto, Brayden Baccino, Brayen Boggs.
Jefferson-Morgan: Colt Fowler, Owen Maddich, Andrew Vessels, Cole Jones.
Laurel Highlands: Joe Chambers.
Mapletown: Clay Menear, Max Vanata.
Monessen: Dayton Carson, Shane Swope
Ringgold: Dante Compagni, Braydon Fine.
Southmoreland: Kory Ansell.
Uniontown: Christian Perkins, Zachary Clark.
Waynesburg Central: Darnell Johnson, Breydon Woods.
West Greene: Dalton Lucey, Nathan Orndoff, Josiah Tagaro.
Yough: Austin Caudill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.