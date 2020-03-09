The tragic death of a paramedic killed in the line of duty in January spurred the uniting of first responders who gathered for a blue mass in Footedale Saturday.
“Matt [Smelser]’s tragic passing not only rocked our emergency responder community, but the loss of his skills, knowledge and work ethic left an enormous void that will never be filled,” Fayette EMS Paramedic Supervisor Jennifer Shaffer said to the St. Francis of Assissi Parish congregation.
Shaffer worked alongside Smelser, the Rostraver/West Newton Emergency Services Paramedic Supervisor and a 43-year-old father of two who was treating a patient on Interstate 70 when a commercial vehicle struck and killed him Jan. 5. Local EMS, firefighters, police officers and dispatchers gathered for the blue mass to honor those killed in the line of duty and to emphasize the need for community support.
“Unless something changes, there’s a time coming when you’ll call 911 and no one will be coming,” said L.C. Otto, Adah Volunteer Fire Department Chief and German Township supervisor.
He said with an increase in required training and equipment costs and dwindling ranks, fire and EMS services are facing a crisis. He said people have less free time, working multiple jobs to support a family and they are no longer as invested in their communities because fewer people stay in their hometowns.
“We kind of lost the sense of community, the sense of ‘love thy neighbor,’” he said.
First responders led the congregation in responsive readings and a prayer for first responders. Rev. William Berkey recognized the first responders, who filled several pews in the church, honored them and spoke a blessing over them.
“When tragedy strikes, we all look for help,” he said.
Shaffer spoke to the congregation about the toll the job takes on first responders, and about the increased training and costs. Basic training in all ranks of public service takes at least one year to complete, even for volunteer firefighters. The cost of an equipped fire truck is more than half a million dollars, and an equipped ambulance is about $225,000.
“To put it in perspective, it costs about $1,000 per day per unit to keep an ambulance in your community,” she said.
Over her 30 years with EMS, she said she has seen huge advancements in the care they can offer to someone experiencing life-threatening conditions. She asked the community to remember their public servants and what it takes to put the uniform on every day.
“Whether it is a dispatcher who is the initial lifeline for those needing help, the firefighter giving all they have to perform a rescue or protecting everything someone owns, a police officer protecting those that cannot protect themselves or the EMS provider that works tirelessly to save a life while family members watch in horror as their lives are changed forever, we are the ones expected to make every situation better,” she said. “There is no one else. No ‘plan B.’”
She closed with a verse from John in memory of Smelser: “Greater love has no one that this: to lay down his life for one’s friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.