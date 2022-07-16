BRIGHTON TWP. -- Brant Bonadio didn't play any baseball this spring and it took him awhile to get his swing down for Uniontown's American Legion team.
He was back in top form on Saturday.
Bonadio went a combined 5 for 7 with three RBIs as Uniontown opened Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament play with two wins at Hardy Field on Saturday.
Uniontown defeated North Allegheny, 9-7, and Hopewell, 5-1, to advance to Sunday's semifinals as the first-place team out of Group 1. The opponent will be determined Sunday morning. A third win would advance Uniontown into Monday's championship game.
"It's the start you need, especially in this format," Uniontown manager Brad Yohman said. "Pool play, you had to win at least one and winning two guarantees you move on. Everyone up here can play so those are two good teams we beat."
The two games were similar in that Uniontown took an early lead, allowed the opponent to tie it and then pulled away for the win. Bonadio drove in the go-ahead run in both games.
Uniontown had several close battles during the Fayette County American Legion season and Yohman felt that paid off on Saturday.
"I definitely think so and it helps to have some veteran players as well," Yohman said. "These kids have played in a lot of close games in high school, too. So when a game gets tight like that they're comfortable in those spots because they've been there."
Uniontown took a 4-0 lead in the first game but NA rallied to tie it against Christian Thomas, who gave up two earned runs on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts in three-plus innings.
Uniontown, which played as the away team, surged ahead with a four-run fifth. It started the rally by loading the bases without a hit as CJ Gesk walked and both Alex McClain and Braeden O'Brien were hit by a pitch. Bonadio followed with an RBI single to put Uniontown in front to stay. Joe Chambers drew a run-scoring walk, Braeden McKnight hit a sacrifice fly and Hunter Chaikcic stroked an RBI single to make it 8-4.
Chambers, who came on in relief in the fourth, pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts to earn the win.
North Allegheny got within one with three runs off Chaikcic in the sixth.
Uniontown added an insurance run in the top of the seventh when O'Brien walked, took second on Chambers' sacrifice bunt, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on McKnight's sacrifice fly.
Ty Sankovich got the final three outs to earn the save. Bonadio was 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Gesk and O'Brien each also scored twice. Chambers doubled and had two RBIs and Carson D'Amico also doubled.
Uniontown jumped out to an early lead against Hopewell also as Sankovich doubled and scored on Bonadio's single in the bottom of the first inning.
Hopewell tied it with a run in the top of the third but Uniontown took the lead for good in the bottom of the inning. Again it was Bonadio who delivered the clutch hit with a run-scoring double that brought in Gesk who had singled.
"Brant was seeing the ball like a beachball today," Yohman said. "He's finding his swing at the right time. Sometimes if you haven't played ball throughout the spring it takes a little while to get your timing and rhythm back. Brant looked like Brant today. He hit the ball hard and really picked us up in big spots."
Uniontown surged to a 5-1 advantage with a three-run fourth. Chambers starting the rally with a single, McKnight walked and D'Amico bunted both runners up. Patrick Cavanagh then drilled a two-run double off the left field fence to make it 4-1.
"I was happy for Patrick," Yohman said. "His bat's been kind of quiet this summer but he really picked a great spot to put a charge into the ball. He almost hit it out."
Cavanagh came home with his team's final run when Gesk's groundball resulted in an infield error.
Left-hander Devan Krivosky allowed one run on two hits with six walks and eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He escaped a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the fifth by inducing a fly ball that right fielder Gesk tracked down.
"That was a huge out there," Yohman said. "CJ did a good job running that one down.
"I couldn't be happier for Devan. He's thrown really, really well since the varsity season. He's put together a really good summer for us. He gave us a great effort today."
Paxton Patronas, another left-hander, came on in relief with one out in the sixth after Krivosky hit the pitch count and got the final five outs to wrap up the victory.
"Paxton came in and threw outs," Yohman said. "The one thing we liked there was it looked like Hopewell was struggling with the left-hander. Between the two they shut down a pretty good hitting lineup."
Yohman lauded his team's fielding in both games.
"We were pretty clean defensively," Yohman said. "Our outfield was fantastic. They took away some hits. It was really a no-fly zone today in support of our pitching staff."
Bonadio, McClain and Cavanagh each had two hits in the second game.
The start of the first game was delayed approximately 45 minutes due to rain.
