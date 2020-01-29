Ed Thompson

Brownsville’s Tessa Dellarose extends to score the tying goal during a first-round match in the WPIAL Class AA playoffs against Steel Valley at Belle Vernon’s James Weir Stadium. Dellarose, a sophomore and University of North Carolina recruit, is currently in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, playing with some of the best players in her age group at the United States’ U-16 Girls’ National Team Domestic Training Camp.