As Paul Ruggieri addressed a packed auditorium in the Carnegie Free Library in Connellsville Wednesday night, he noted the influence of a high school teacher, Larry Orlando, who put a camera in his hands when he needed one.
“He said, ‘Take this home and learn how to use it – we need a yearbook photographer,’” Ruggieri recalled. “That was great. That’s just exactly what I needed, right at that moment.”
Ruggieri, a Connellsville native and a renowned photographer and documentary producer, was speaking at the dedication and ribbon-cutting of the Michael Prestia Media Center Wednesday. The center is highlighted by an interactive video wall, 12 feet wide by 7 feet tall, consisting of nine panels, along with other technological components in the room.
To help celebrate the occasion, Ruggieri loaned the library a Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy award for Best Documentary – an award he won for his direction of “The Great Ride.” The production captured the beauty of the Great Allegheny Passage and C&O Canal Towpath trails.
The importance of adult encouragement is something that Ruggieri, winner of 34 Emmys, emphasized in his remarks.
“I really don’t care if people know that I have Emmys,” said Ruggieri, who lives in Greensburg. “That’s just not me … But I did realize that it’s important to me that kids might be inspired.”
John Malone, president of the board of directors of the Carnegie Free Library, said the media center cost about $65,000 to create.
“The bulk of the money came from a generous grant from Mr. Prestia,” Malone said.
Malone praised a number of organizations which provided vital assistance to the library for the project, including the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau, which also helped with funding.
“We applied and received $15,000 in grant money toward the project,” Malone said.
He said that Kevin Ghost, technology director for Connellsville Area School District, helped to coax the idea into existence through his knowledge of the school district’s technology – and then provided mammoth assistance at no charge.
Malone stressed the expansive use that the community may make of the center.
“This is going to be used by the citizens, the students and businesses of greater Connellsville,” he said.
Prestia, born in 1940, graduated from Connellsville High School and worked for more than 40 years at Dravo Corp. in Pittsburgh. Literature provided by the library notes Prestia’s wide-reaching contributions. “Since his death in November 2017,” the literature says, “Michael’s legacy has lived on in the extensive philanthropy that he has bestowed to the greater Connellsville community.”
Prestia earned a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Pittsburgh.
Malone honored several of Prestia’s family members, present for the center’s opening.
Malone and others expressed hopes that the new center would help spark the creative impulses of students. Malone described the role that Orlando – who, he noted, was Prestia’s nephew – played in Malone’s own education and also in the encouragement of Ruggieri. Both Malone and Ruggieri attended Geibel Catholoic High School, where Orlando was a teacher before retiring in 2012.
Ghost said that planning for the center began this past July and then moved swiftly. He said Malone initially called him and set the process in motion. Ghost stressed the opportunities that the center can provide for creation.
“Where it really becomes a tool,” Ghost said, “where it really becomes a resource for our library, is not only the consumption of what’s out there, but the ability for us to put our own content out there.”
He described the way the interactive video wall can depict realistic images.
“What’s really cool about this screen, because it’s almost eight feet tall, is that the people on this screen are life-size,” he said. “You’re not looking at a little person on your phone; you’re looking at them as if they were right in front of you.”
Ghost also noted ways in which the city might use the screen.
“In the event of a citywide emergency, we can turn this into our command center,” he said. “We can communicate with the people of Connellsville, we can communicate with Pennsylvania’s emergency management, we can communicate with federal emergency management. It’s as if they’re right here. They don’t have to come to Connellsville to talk to us.”
Ghost stressed, too, the educational possibilities inherent in the screen. He noted the way the room could help students by “getting them excited about creating video,” and he mentioned suggestions he had heard for various educational uses – including the possible development of an interactive map. He also noted that local work went into the project.
“Everything about that room was done by somebody local,” he said.
After his presentation, Ghost explained more of how the center was constructed.
“The (Connellsville Area Career & Technical Center) students did the framing,” he said. “DMI, (LLC) of Connellsville helped finish the drywall with those students. TSItouch came in and put up the mounts and mounted the TV and put in the touchscreen. And Armstrong pulled the cables to every one of these screens.”
Ghost said a high-tech refrigerator and a smaller-screen television came from Craig Appliance & Furniture. He said Ron Rulli, a local electrician, installed the electrical circuits that power the wall.
Though much of the presentation focused on technology, discussion often curled into reflection of students’ creativity and how it can be nurtured – by both impressive technology and human encouragement.
Ghost envisioned more students following Ruggieri’s creatively crafted path with the help of the new media center.
“Students like Paul,” Ghost said, “can come and they can showcase what they’ve done.”
People interested in using the media center can contact the Carnegie Free Library at 724-628-1380 or Carnegie@carnegiefreelib.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.