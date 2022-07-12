HOPWOOD -- Kris Weston slipped under the tag of Connellsville catcher Ethan Shultz in the bottom of the seventh inning for the game's only run Monday night in Charleroi's 1-0 victory at Hutchinson Field.
Charleroi (10-5) advanced to the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League title game Tuesday night against Uniontown. The victory also assured Charleroi a berth into the Region 6 tournament this weekend.
"The biggest thing is we made regionals," said Charleroi manager Luke Mollis, adding, "We'll get a couple guys back (for the Uniontown game). The big thing is we need to find a way to score some runs."
Brody Todd pinch-hit for Weston to open the bottom of the seventh inning. His fly ball to short right field was mishandled for a two-run error. Weston returned to the game to run for Todd.
"Credit to Todd for coming into the game and getting on base," praised Mollis.
Dan Verscharen was unable to bunt Weston ahead a base and flew out out to shortstop JimBob Domer.
Lead-off batter Chad Behrendt then slapped a single into left field. Mollis waved Weston home as Connellsville left fielder Jerry Gales charged the ball and threw to the plate.
Weston, in a cloud of dust, managed to touch the plate before Shultz could apply the tag for the game-winning run.
"When you start with an error, it usually comes back to bite you," said Connellsville manager Shawn Musgrove. "That stings to lose like that.
"I figured it would be a tough game. They battled. Charleroi is a tough team. They beat us on a walk-off in the first game."
Charleroi's Lorenzo Glasser and Connellsville's Mason May both pitched good enough to win, both escaping a couple of innings with runners in scoring position.
Glasser allowed four hits, walked one, hit one batter and struck out five. May also gave up four hits, walked three and had four strikeouts.
"That was a pitchers' duel," said Musgrove. "Mason did what we asked him to do. It stinks we couldn't win for him.
"But, their guys did (want to win), too."
"Lorenzo has been tough all year. He was sharp in relief against Uniontown (in the regular season finale). He was very efficient," said Mollis.
Connellsville (6-10) stranded a runner at third base in the third, sixth and seventh innings, and had at least one runner on base in every inning except the fifth inning.
Gales singled with two outs in the third inning, stole second and advanced to third when the throw was mishandled. Glasser ended the threat with a strikeout.
Aiden Newmyer hustled into second for an inning-opening double in the top of the sixth inning. He advanced to third on Gales' fly ball, but Glasser closed the inning with a strikeout and outfield fly ball out.
Jake Puskar was hit by a pitch to start the seventh inning. He moved to second on Caleb Burd's sacrifice bunt and third on Chase Burd's infield ground out. Glasser escaped again with an infield fly ball out.
"We had runners at third and didn't get the run in," said Musgrove. "We had a runner at third with two outs (in the third inning) and we couldn't squeeze (because there were two outs).
Charleroi left two runners on base in the first, fourth and fifth innings, including runners on second and third in the bottom of the fifth inning after a pair of two-out errors.
"We left some runs out there on both sides," said Mollis. "I think there was a little bit of tightness on both sides.
"For us, we couldn't do much on the bases because we didn't have speed guys (on the bases)."
Connellsville's season might not be over, but it won't know if it will be extended until later in the week pending an opening should a team from Allegheny County or Beaver County not be available to play.
"We want to play. We are waiting to hear," said Musgrove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.