This is a list of scheduled events in the area that have been postponed or canceled and other closings due to coronavirus concerns. The list will be updated throughout each day. Please continue to check heraldstandard.com for the latest updates. Send cancellation notices to hsnews@heraldstandard.com for inclusion in the list.
n Belle Vernon Area School District has announced that through March 27, or until further notice, all district student and staff trips outside of western Pennsylvania are canceled, external organizations are not permitted to utilize any of the district's facilities, fields or grounds, all field trips are canceled, only essential visitors are permitted to enter buildings, any programs occurring during the school day will be canceled. Also, home athletic games and practices will be held, but spectators will not be permitted to attend. All district non-essential large group activities and gatherings will be postponed, including evening activities and the high school musical.
n Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced that effective March 13, all public programs, events and trainings in state parks and forests will be canceled for the remainder of March, and the month of April. The cancellation of events applies to all public educational programs, special events such as races and festivals, and teacher and other trainings. This includes programming by Friends groups and the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. Overnight accommodations such as tent camping, cabins, and camping cottages will remain open.
n The Laurel Highlands Ambassador Program provided by the Fayette County Cultural Trust scheduled for March 16 at the Connellsville Canteen as been canceled. The program has been suspended for future events until further notice.
n Waynesburg University has announced that effective March 16, all in-person classes are suspended, with classes resuming with distance and remote modes of instruction beginning March 23 through the end of the semester. Graduate classes and other classes already online will continue without interruption. Students will have until March 20 to decide whether to remain on campus or return home. Dormitories and dining facilities on campus will remain open.
n The Mon Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce has postponed The Great Gathering - GGVII event that was scheduled for March 18. The event will be rescheduled at a later date.
n The Mon Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce has postponed the chamber luncheon that was scheduled for March 24. The event will be rescheduled at a later date.
n West Overton Village and Museums in Scottdale has postponed the Wake Up West Overton! event scheduled for March 28. Ticket holders will receive a refund. Walk-in tours will reopen on March 29 and the facility will remain regular business hours of 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. Questions can be directed to info@westovertonvillage.org or 724-887-7910.
n The Well, a men’s conference sponsored by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg, has been postponed until May 9. The gathering, to be held for men throughout the diocese at Westmoreland County Community College, had been scheduled for March 21.
n Uniontown Area School District has announced that through April 13, all after-school activities are canceled including the Friday through Sunday performances of the high school musical. All out-of-state school-related travel and trips for students and employees is canceled until that time as well. Also restricted through April 13 is the use of school buildings from outside agencies and groups.
n Connellsville Area School District has announced the postponement of all after-school extracurricular competitions and the Connellsville Area Middle School musical until further notice as well as suspending indefinitely all travel for students and employees. Additionally, the district is canceling all outside usage of buildings until further notice.
n The Scottdale Historical Society has postponed the Let’s Talk Scottdale event scheduled for March 26 at the Geyer Theater in Scottdale. Visit scottdalehistorialsociety.com or follow on Facebook at scottdalehs for updates.
n The Albert Gallatin JROTC has cancelled the scheduled Arsenal of Democracy trip to Washington, D.C. on May 8.
n Albert Gallatin School District has announced the cancellation of several planned spring trips including: boys baseball to Myrtle beach, girls softball to Myrtle beach, FBLA to Hershey, and band, chorus and drama to Virginia beach.
n Albert Gallatin School District has announced the cancellation of any scheduled field trips to all locations, all programs scheduled to come into school buildings until April 30. The high school spring musical will be postponed and all afterschool activities are suspended until further notice, including spring sports -- practices, scrimmages and competitions.
n The Community Foundation of Fayette County has canceled the CFFC Donor Reception scheduled for March 25.
n The Real Life Droids in Robotics Competition to be held at California University of Pennsylvania from March 19-21 has been postponed.
n The Fayette Chamber of Commerce has postponed the Legislative Luncheon that was scheduled for March 20. A new date will be announced at a later time.
n The Fayette Chamber of Commerce has canceled The SparK! Entrepreneurship Program scheduled for March 19 and April 16. The event will be rescheduled.
n The EMS Update Conference for EMS West and Western Regional EMS at Seven Springs, scheduled for March 26-28, has been canceled. The conference will resume next year.
n The Fayette Chamber of Commerce has postponed the Business After Hours event schedule for March 24 at Fay-Penn Economic Development Council.
n The Fayette Chamber of Commerce has postponed the Blue Zone Fayette County Assessment scheduled for March 30-31.
n Fayette County Community Action Agency has cancelled the Spring into Action 5K Run/Walk originally scheduled for March 22. Those registered will be refunded. Questions: 724-430-3013.
n Fayette County Community Action Agency’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program banquet set for March 18 has been canceled.
