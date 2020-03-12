This is a list of scheduled events in the area that have been postponed or cancelled and other closings due to coronavirus concerns. The list will be updated throughout each day. Please continue to check heraldstandard.com for the latest updates. Send cancellation notices to hsnews@heraldstandard.com for inclusion in the list.
n The Scottdale Historical Society has postponed the Let's Talk Scottdale event scheduled for March 26 at the Geyer Theater in Scottdale. Visit scottdalehistorialsociety.com or follow on Facebook at scottdalehs for updates.
n Waynesburg University has cancelled the mock crime scene event scheduled for March 14.
n Waynesburg University has cancelled Merit Badge University scheduled for March 14.
n The Albert Gallatin JROTC has cancelled the scheduled Arsenal of Democracy trip to Washington, D.C. on May 8.
n Albert Gallatin School District has announced the cancellation several planned spring trips including: boys baseball to Myrtle beach, girls softball to Myrtle beach, FBLA to Hershey, and band, chorus and drama to Virginia beach.
n The Community Foundation of Fayette County has cancelled the CFFC Donor Reception schedule for March 25.
n The Real Life Droids in Robotics Competition to be held at California University of Pennsylvania from March 19-21 has been postponed.
n The Fayette Chamber of Commerce has postponed the Legislative Luncheon that was scheduled for March 20. A new date will be announced at a later time.
n The Fayette Chamber of Commerce has cancelled The SparK! Entrepreneurship Program scheduled for March 19 and April 16. The event will be rescheduled.
n The Fayette Chamber of Commerce has postponed the Business After Hours event schedule for March 24 at Fay-Penn Economic Development Council.
n The Fayette Chamber of Commerce has postponed the Blue Zone Fayette County Assessment scheduled for March 30-31.
n Fayette County Community Action Agency has cancelled the Spring into Action 5K Run/Walk originally scheduled for March 22. Those registered will be refunded. Questions: 724-430-3013.
n Fayette County Community Action Agency's Retired and Senior Volunteer Program banquet set for March 18 has been cancelled.
