Editor’s note: This is part of our monthly Club Hub series highlighting the community service and social clubs operating in the Herald-Standard readership area.
Copies of “Little Women’’ lay on a table at Brownsville Free Public Library where members of its book club gathered recently for their February meeting.
Club members made the selection of this classic novel as a new movie version of the book hit theaters to rave reviews. Those who had read “Little Women’’ before were intrigued to read the book again, enjoying the everyday lives of sisters Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March, who came of age during the Civil War.
“She’s a beautiful writer,’’ Jackie Evans of Luzerne Township said of Alcott.
“It’s all about how they lived,’’ said Arlene Bellan, also of Luzerne Township, talking about the differences in the sisters. “It’s personality differences – just like you have today.’’
The library started the book club, which is for adults, last fall.
Lori Barron, library director, explained the club fulfills two purposes: serving as an avenue for people who like to read and discuss books but it also lets the public know about the library.
“We wanted the community to know that we offer many programs,’’ said Barron, adding, “I think people like our book club because they get to learn about all different genres. Everyone brings something to the table to share what they like about authors and books.’’
Mary Jo Barnhart, of Brownsville, president of the library board of directors, noted, “We’ve had a lot of interest at the library. People had been asking about a book club for a few years.’’
Everything fell into place last fall with Barnhart, saying, “We’re very blessed to have Lori. She is excellent at programming.’’
Barnhart said the club’s first selection was about inoculations and led to an engaging discussion that also allowed people to get to know each other.
“I like that it’s such a varied group of women who have an interest in so many things and our conversations get pretty deep,’’ said Barnhart.
While members are currently women, Barnhart noted the club is open to men as well.
“We always welcome new people,’’ said Barnhart.
Membership is about 10 although the February meeting attracted a smaller number. There are no dues. Meetings are held at 11 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month in a downstairs room.
The library has also started a new teen book club that meets at noon on the third Saturday of each month and staff hope to start a book club for middle school students.
The March selection for the adult book club is “Where the Crawdads Sing’’ by Delia Owens, a novel that became the best-selling print book of 2019. But going forward, members will take turns choosing a month and making its book selection. That member will lead discussion of the book at the meeting.
Barron said the library obtains books from WAGGIN, a consortium of public libraries in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties.
Barron, who leads the club, enjoys it because “I like learning about different types of books. It pushes me to go outside my comfort zone.’’
Barnhart agreed, noting she normally doesn’t read mysteries but a recent club selection called “The Dry,’’ had her “on the edge of my seat.’’
A lifelong reader, Evans said the club “lets me read things I typically would not select for myself.’’
Bellan started reading for pleasure about 10 years ago, explaining she was always busy before and found other ways to relax.
“Then I went on a trip and took books with me,’’ Bellan said.
Members also like the social aspects of the club.
“I like that the club is close by in Brownsville,’’ said Donna Teeter of Redstone Township. “And I like making new friends.’’
Jennie Peton, of Allison, said, “I enjoy getting out and discussing books with people – getting a different point of view.’’
