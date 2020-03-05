Frazier’s Thayne Lawrence looks to become the 47th three-time state champion while 16 other local wrestlers are eyeing their first gold medal when the PIAA Class AA and AAA tournaments kick off this morning at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Lawrence (21-0, 117-14) hasn’t really thought about being a three-time champion, but admits that his high school career has gone by quickly. He has committed to wrestle for Lehigh University in college.
“These four years have really flown by,” Lawrence said. “I haven’t really thought about being a three-time champion or anything like that. I really didn’t even look much at the bracket. I don’t scout my opponents or anything like that because it really doesn’t make any difference. It is all about wrestling your match.”
Lawrence will open action in the first round against the winner of a preliminary bout between Saucon Valley’s Ty Csencsits (15-4) and Brockway’s Noah Bash (26-10) in the 160-pound weight in Class AA.
Lawrence placed third in the state as a freshman before winning titles as a sophomore and junior. He has dealt with some injuries, but has always come back and performed well on the biggest stage in the state.
“I am feeling real good in regards to my health and my weight is fine,” Lawrence said. “It is really cool that I have been able to represent my community and school. I am glad that I have been able to put Frazier on the map and inspire other kids to come out for wrestling. That is something I take pride in. We won a few dual meets this year and got some guys to regionals, so the future looks bright.”
Another Lawrence could add to the Commodores’ success on the mat in Thayne’s brother, Rune, who won his second junior high state championship last weekend.
“It is great that he has won two junior high state titles,” Thayne said. “That is something I have never been able to do. He wrestled real well this past weekend, and I am proud to call him my brother.”
Lawrence will also be competing this weekend for the last time under Frazier head coach Buck Watkins, who has been with Lawrence since the tail end of his freshman season.
“He came in towards the end of my freshman year, and I seem to spend more time with him than my family in season,” Lawrence said. “He has not only been my coach, but a great friend, and I really look forward to wrestling for him in one last tournament.”
Michaels remains focused
Elizabeth Forward senior Ryan Michaels (42-3, 120-11) is so focused on the job at hand this weekend that he politely declined to comment on the tournament. Michaels finished third at states last year and qualified as a sophomore. The Campbell University recruit is looking to become the Warriors’ first state champion.
Michaels will have the winner of a preliminary bout in his first match at 120 on Thursday morning.
“There are a lot of tough guys in Ryan’s bracket, especially on the bottom,” Elizabeth Forward coach Rich Scheuermann said. “If they both win their first matches, it looks like he will have to wrestle Southern Columbia’s Kole Biscoe in the quarterfinals. That will be a tough one, and I know Ryan will be looking forward to that one because Biscoe beat him by one point in the semifinals last year.”
The 120-pound bracket also features returning state champion in Troy’s Sheldon Seymour (35-1), but Scheurmann believes that everyone in the state tournament is tough.
“It is a fine line to losing two or getting on the podium when you are talking about the state tournament in Pennsylvania,” the 30-year veteran coach who has 27 years at EF said. “A mistake or a call here and things can change in a hurry. There are also a lot of new guys that are hungry and looking to win.”
Michaels is not the only Warrior that will be competing this weekend, as sophomore Dylan Bruce (126) and senior Ethan Cain (195) will also be looking to get on the podium. Both are making their first trips to states.
“This is the first time we have taken three guys to Hershey in the same year, so that is great,” Scheuermann said. “Ethan is a hard worker and a great leader and Dylan just came back to us in the middle of January, so I am tickled pink to see him qualify for states. It will be a great experience for those guys, and we hope they can get on the medal stand.”
Raiders lead the way for Class AAA
Waynesburg Central had the most local grapplers qualify for the state tournament with five in Mac Church (106), Rocco Welsh (126), Cole Homet (132), Wyatt Henson (138) and Luca Augustine (160).
The Raiders’ Church, Henson and Augustine won their first WPIAL titles this past weekend at Canon-McMillan High School. Henson, a junior who has committed to Iowa, won a state championship last year while wrestling in Missouri. He was fifth as a freshman while competing at Waynesburg.
Augustine, a senior, qualified for states last year and Homet, who is a sophomore, was seventh last year in the state tournament. Church and Welsh are looking to make their mark in their first PIAA Class AAA Championships as freshman.
Falcons looking to improve
Connellsville has two qualifiers that competed at the Giant Center last year and one that is making his first trip to states. The Falcons’ Mason Prinkey (113) and Jared Keslar (145) are looking to improve on last year’s finish at states. Prinkey placed fifth and Keslar didn’t medal.
“Jared knows what mistakes he made last year and he is looking to get on the medal stand this season,” Connellsville coach Jesse Swink said. “Fifth was a good feeling last year for Mason, but he was not satisfied. He wants to prove that he is better than his fourth-place finish at regionals. No matter what you did in the past, it doesn’t matter at states because everybody is 0-0.”
Swink was glad to have Keslar and Prinkey advance, but seeing freshman Jace Ross qualify at 120 after finishing second in the WPIAL was a pleasant surprise for the former Falcon.
“It speaks volumes to the amount of work Jace has put in,” said Swink when asked about Ross qualifying for states as a ninth grader. “He has a good attitude and knows his work is not done yet. Jace practices with everyone from 106 to 145, and Jared is his main practice partner.”
Swink is eager to take another group of wrestlers to Hershey, and admitted that it never gets old.
“I love it and live for it,” Swink said. “I am happy to be able to help kids reach their goals.”
Snyder glad to see Vikings stay strong
Zach Snyder didn’t get the opportunity to coach Dayton Pitzer this season, as the sophomore wasn’t able to defend his PIAA title due to an injury, but the first-year head coach at Mount Pleasant will be taking two to Hershey in senior Damian George (126) and sophomore Luke Geibig (113). The Vikings also lost another state qualifier in Noah Teeter, who moved back to Forest Hills.
“It was tough losing Dayton for the season, but he has been a great teammate and is there for the guys,” Snyder said. “We also had Noah Teeter move to Forest Hills, but that is where he is originally from. We had a lot of things hit us this year, but we knew that we had to get focused on the season, and the kids have worked really hard. I am really happy for Damian because he had lost some tough matches in the regionals the last few years and he is going to finish his career at the state tournament. He told me his goal was to make it to states this year, and I told him that he has the ability to place.
“Luke went to states last year, and he also has the talent to place. He is big for his weight and should do well. Our guys lost some tough bouts at regionals, but I believe they have what it takes to avenge those losses. The adrenaline will be pumping for me when I sit down in the chair and coach my first match as a head coach at states, even though I had the opportunity to be there last year. We have wrestled some tough tournaments this season and that should prepare us for states.”
Eyes on the prize
Belle Vernon has one state qualifier in Cole Weightman at 220 in Class AAA. Weightman, a sophomore who won the WPIAL title, is 29-1 this season.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Jonathan Wolfe qualified in Class AA by finishing sixth in the Southwest Regional at 220.
Southmoreland senior Bret Huffman qualified for the state tournament by finishing sixth in the Southwest Regional at 195.
Today’s action begins at 9 a.m. with the preliminary bouts followed by first-round matches in Class AA. The first round of consolations in AA begins at 1:15 p.m. Class AAA begins its brackets in Day 1 at 4 p.m. The consolations are scheduled for 8:15 p.m.
