While medical research supports later school start times for secondary students to combat chronic sleep loss and fatigue, later start times affect more than just students.
In order to weigh out those impacts, the Connellsville Area School District is asking those who would be effected to complete a brief survey on the issue. Available on the school’s website, www.casdfalcons.org, the survey was developed by the School Start Times Committee, a group of 53 people that includes community representatives, parents, a school board member, administrator, teachers and students.
According to the survey introduction, there is growing medical evidence that adolescents don’t get enough sleep, which leads to mental, behavioral and physical effects. The medical community has called the issue a “public health crisis” in the form of an epidemic of chronic sleep loss, noting later school start times can help.
In addition, the state Senate voted unanimously approved a resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish an advisory committee to study the issues, benefits and options related to later school day start times in secondary schools in 2018.
“The ideal start time for secondary school students is 8:30 a.m. or later. This recommendation is also that of medical organizations and supported by scientific evidence. This includes the recommendation of no early practices and rehearsals, or activity periods scheduled before the official start time,” stated the study, Sleep Deprivation in Adolescents: A Case for Delaying Secondary School Start Times.
Still, Dr. Laura Jacob, Assistant to the Superintendent at CASD, said it must be determined if it’s right for the district. That’s why the committee was formed, sparked by Sara Barnhart, a parent who brought the issue to the school board’s attention last January.
The committee has met three times to discuss the issue.
“All of the meetings are very positive and collaborative,” Jacob said. “The members are seeking to provide the best options for student health, safety and educational interests first and foremost.”
The committee felt public input was integral to the process. The survey takes about 5 to 10 minutes to complete and is available to take until Jan. 31. Those results, along with recommendations will be presented to the school board at its meeting on Feb. 26.
Any changes would then be up to the board.
Jacob said she is thrilled with the interest in the survey so far.
“We have 3,823 responses to date, which is a significant representation of our community.”
She encouraged anyone who hasn’t weighed in to do so by the Jan. 31 deadline.
“We welcome public participation on the survey,” said Jacob.
The direct link to the survey is https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeD46ke1ynLb-mSWgn-x38ln4P05X7TwxCB3GyoSUYmWRqhjg/viewform?usp=sf_link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.