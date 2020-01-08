A Uniontown City Council chambers overflowing with audience members became a hotbed of controversy during council’s reorganization meeting over questions as to why the city’s treasurer-elect was not among the newly elected city officials sworn in.
City Treasurer-elect Antoinette Hodge was not sworn into that post since there was no bond in place for Hodge as of Monday afternoon. The Third-Class City Code that governs the city of Uniontown requires that city treasurers provide bond.
Bond surety documents and correspondence show that Hodge received bond Friday, but she said it was subsequently revoked.
Addressing council at Monday’s meeting, Hodge’s attorney, Joel Sansone, alleged council member Martin Gatti called a bond surety agency that was involved in facilitating Hodge’s bond and referred to Hodge as a “colored girl,” and said she was not honest enough to serve as city treasurer.
Hodge, who is believed to be the first black woman elected to be city treasurer in Uniontown’s history, said before the meeting that she heard this allegation from an employee at the agency, and Sansone said an eyewitness from the company would testify accordingly.
Gatti vehemently denied the accusation, and although they declined to discuss specific customer cases due to confidentiality concerns, two representatives of the bond surety agency said Monday evening they were not aware of anyone making a racial reference.
“What I’ve got to ask you, sir, is do you have any idea what century you’re living in?” Sansone asked Gatti. “Do you understand that calling a black woman a ‘colored girl’ is racist?”
“I’ve never used that phrase in my life,” Gatti responded instantly.
Sansone called for the resignation of Gatti and swearing-in of Hodge as city treasurer. After the meeting, Sansone said he was preparing to file a lawsuit in federal court against the city and Gatti.
Gatti said after the meeting that he planned to sue Sansone for defamation of character.
Hodge is continuing to work on receiving bond. Third-Class City Code states that if an individual elected or appointed to fill an office for which a bond is required fails to post a bond within 14 days of the date they are scheduled to take their oath of office, the office will be deemed vacant. Council would have to appoint a qualified individual to fill the office.
Hodge defeated incumbent Joseph Giachetti in the Democratic primary race for a four-year term as city treasurer.
Giachetti remains city treasurer since Third-Class City Code states that city officers hold office until their successor provides the necessary bond and takes the oath of office.
Sansone and Hodge left the meeting shortly after Sansone leveled the accusation, and what followed was a series of pointed questions from a roughly 60-member audience consisting of vocal Hodge supporters about the extent of Gatti’s role in Hodge’s bonding issues.
Gatti said he called the bond surety agency “at the behest of council,” declining to address what information was given to the agency.
“Why not stay out of the process and let her go forward to secure the bond without you making a call?” asked the Rev. Rubin Bailey, a Uniontown native and supporter of Hodge. “You didn’t need to make a call.”
Gatti, who is the city’s director of accounts and finance, said he had been told about multiple bond denials for Hodge from multiple companies and was only interested in protecting the city financially.
“(T)here’s a financial issue there,” Gatti said. “So that’s a follow-up. It has nothing to do in any way with anybody’s color of skin. It’s research, follow-up, due diligence.”
Hodge said her identity was stolen in 2000, lowering her credit score and presenting an issue with the bonding process. But Hodge said that she has been bonded for other financial oversight roles and believes that city officials have tried to sabotage her efforts to become sworn in as city treasurer.
Sansone said Hodge does not have any bankruptcies, criminal convictions or citations that would impact her ability to hold the office of city treasurer.
“I think it’s about my color,” Hodge said.
Council member Steve Visocky came to Gatti’s defense, saying he didn’t believe that Gatti referred to Hodge as a “colored girl.”
“This is ridiculous to bring race into this unless there’s proof,” Visocky said.
“Did he make that call, yes or no?” asked audience member Charles Mickens.
“I can’t answer that,” Visocky replied. “But I can tell you that there’s no way that that man said that. I would like to have proof that he did, because that’s not fair.”
Several audience members questioned an agenda item to authorize payment of compensated absences to Giachetti totaling $13,174, an amount arrived at by multiplying the number of hours left over from 90 unused sick days by the city treasurer’s salary of $22.521 per hour for 6.5-hour days. Council voted 4-0 to authorize the payment.
With Giachetti still in place for now, the identity of Uniontown’s next city treasurer hangs in the balance as legal threats loom.
“As soon as there’s a bond in place within the next 14 days, (Hodge) certainly can be sworn in,” city solicitor Tim Witt said.
