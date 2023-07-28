HOPWOOD — Dickie Krause has led Carmichaels into the Fayette County Baseball League finals many times over the years and won 14 titles.
Guiding his Copperheads there again this season is something he admitted he relishes after his team blanked defending champion M&R Transit, 10-0 in six innings, at Hutchinson Field Thursday night, to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.
“I have to admit, it is a little extra special because the last time we were here was 2019,” said Krause, whose team claimed the last of a string of four consecutive championships that year. “It will always be special to be here. So I was really looking forward to tonight.”
Gavin Pratt threw a four-hit shutout and was 3 for 3 with a walk and an RBI as Carmichaels stunned the top seed on the night M&R Transit received its trophy for winning the regular-season title.
The series moved to Carmichaels Area High School’s field for Game 2 on Friday night.
The Copperheads took control in the top of the third inning against M&R Transit starter Jace Cappelini, parlaying just one hit — the first of two singles by Nick Ricco — with two walks, a hit batter and three errors to score four runs.
“We had some uncharacteristic errors in the field from players that don’t usually make them,” M&R Transit manager Buddy Marra said. “Their pitcher was great. He had our number tonight. Errors don’t really make a difference when you can’t score a run.”
Pratt allowed just one walk with six strikeouts.
M&R Transit mounted its only serious threat in the first inning. Santino Marra drew a lead-off walk and Nate Zimcosky hit into a force out, stole second and took third one out later when Andino Vechiolla’s grounder hit the first base bag and resulted in an infield hit. Pratt got Chad Petrush on an inning-ending fly out.
The only other hits Pratt allowed were singles by Petrush in the fourth, Cappelini in the fifth and Zimcosky in the sixth. The righthander didn’t allow a runner to reach second after the first inning.
The start of the game was delayed one hour after a short rain storm but waiting around actually had a positive effect on the Copperheads, according to Pratt.
“It gave us a chance to get here early and get everybody communicating,” Pratt said. “Everybody felt good, spirits were good. Everything just worked today. The bats seemed to come together and my pitches were working. I was hitting spots. It was a great team win for Game 1.
“My curveball felt good. I was also throwing a lot of two seams (fastballs). I was just mainly working with those two pitches, running away and running in. That seemed to work a lot with a lot of their hitters.”
The complete game was welcomed by Krause whose team was forced to go the full three games in defeating Oakland in the semifinals while M&R Transit swept Mitch’s Bail Bonds.
“Fantastic effort,” Krause said of Pratt. “We’re a little beat up from a pitching standpoint. We went the extra game and expended a lot of pitching in a couple of those games. This was kind of the formula we needed, for Gavin to be lights out and for us to hit for him.
“He was in command the whole game. He had great stuff. He’s just an athletic kid who knows how to play the game.”
Cappelini allowed five runs on three hits but only one run was earned. He walked three, hit one batter and struck out one in taking the loss.
“I felt pretty confident,” Buddy Marra said. “Cappelini pitched a good game Sunday against Mitch’s and we didn’t run his pitch count up that much so he was fresh.”
Kaleb Scott came on to pitch in the fifth and was rocked for five runs on seven hits in 1 2/3 innings.
“Kaleb has been out about a month with an injury and we put him in just to see where he was at,” Marra said. “He had one good inning but then after that they bumped their lead up and then at that point we didn’t want to use another pitcher.”
Santino Marra relieved with two outs in the top of the sixth and threw one pitch to end the frame.
Nick Pegg, after a quick conference with Krause, started the rally with a two-out infield hit. Jim Sadler walked and then Pratt, Noah Mildren and Joe Chambers followed with RBI singles. After Drake Long walked, Marco Gambino hit a two-run double to cap the scoring.
Mildren had two hits and Hunter Hamilton and Sadler each scored twice.
Krause made sure his team knew after the game that the series was far from over.
“What we’ve learned over the years is this is just one game out of five,” Krause said. “They’re going to come ready and prepared tomorrow because that’s what good teams do, they bounce back. We’ve got to match their intensity.”
Marra expected a tough series.
“I knew we weren’t going to sweep Carmichaels,” Marra said. “They’re a good team. Our kids know how bad this feels so now move on and play hard because you don’t want to feel that way again.”
