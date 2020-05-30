The following is one in a series of stories featuring local high schools which lost their spring sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Of all the local high school spring teams that had their dreams crushed by the COVID-19 pandemic perhaps the most devastated was Laurel Highlands baseball.
The Mustangs had lined up arguably the best team in program history, one that had reached the WPIAL Class 5A championship game last year, had the bulk of its roster returning and featured a starting lineup that included seven seniors.
The softball team also had a strong senior class and the track & field teams had high hopes, as well.
“These are tough times,” Laurel Highlands athletic director Mark John said. “It’s an emotional time for everybody. My heart goes out to the spring coaches and kids that worked so hard, as well as the parents.”
John noted the two-week shutdown that led to another two weeks and so on had to be gut-wrenching for those involved.
“When you’re looking forward to something with such great anticipation, and then you’re put on hold again and again, then told, well, it’s all over … It’s just hard to put into words how tough that had to be on all those kids and everyone. They all worked so hard. It’s just a shame.”
John is trying to turn the page.
“I’ve been saying when I send emails out, stay safe, be well and look forward to the healthy new normal,” he said. “It’s no one’s fault. The safety of everybody comes first.”
Baseball
Laurel Highlands was touted as one of the favorites for the WPIAL title this year and it’s easy to see why.
“The times we were able to get outside this spring, I could see that we were such a better baseball team than we were last year,” LH coach Scott DeBerry said. “I know that’s no guarantee that you’re going to do what you did the year before but it was right there for us. My one, two and three pitchers (Andino Vecchiolla, Justin Brestensky and Garrett Myers) were left-handed starters. No high school team has that. My fourth starter (Nick Kumor) was a junior, at least I have him back He’s a guy who throws mid-to-high 80s.
“I had a loaded pitching staff and, let’s face it, that’s how you win. Pitching wins games.”
The Mustangs had a stocked starting lineup also. When their ace, Seton Hill recruit Vecchiolla, was on the mound he would have been throwing to catcher Caleb Scott. The projected fielders behind him would’ve been Myers at first base, Santino Marra at second base, Nate Zimcosky at shortstop, Kumor at third base, Tyler Becker in left field, Brestensky in center field and Kadin Early in right field.
All were seniors, including 2019 first-team all-section selections Vecchiolla and Marra, except for Kumor and Early, who was a sophomore.
“It would’ve been the same lineup as last year just about,” DeBerry said.
The Mustangs were coming off a stellar fall season.
“We had a great fall playing against mostly 6A schools,” DeBerry pointed out. “We were one strike away from going to the finals in the fall baseball league. To see this team develop the way they did … last year was up and down most of the season, but I think it made us better and we peaked at the right time. This year you could see the maturity and the work ethic. The offseason in the weight room was really good and probably our most intense we’ve ever had because no matter what I threw at them, it seemed like they wanted more. You could see we had improvements in strength and speed. We didn’t steal a lot of bases last year, but this year I could see speed coming into play.
“With all that experience the junior class got you’re expecting to make that run with the senior class. The sky was the limit.”
DeBerry, who is assisted by Mike Smith, Jim Burns and Joe LaPresta, recalled how the pandemic took hold.
“We got outside a decent amount early,” he said. “We actually did an intersquad game the Monday before they shut us down. I kept up with it and I had a feeling when we left that Thursday that that would probably be the last time we would be together for a while. Things kept getting a worse. And here we are.”
Vecchiolla was crushed.
“It was heartbreaking,” Vecchiolla said. “Our group has been playing together since we were 5-6 years old. We have a great bond. After getting a taste of it last year we really thought we could come back and win it this year.
“We had that last day of practice and, boom, we never went back. I still can’t believe it to this day. I had to read it a few times when they canceled the season and I just said, wow, we’re actually not going to be able to play. It was devastating to me, and my teammates feel the same way.”
WPIAL championship games were scheduled to be played this past week at Wild Things Park, but the stadium stood empty.
“I’ve spoken to the guys a little bit, but also I’ve kind of stayed away because, to be honest with you, it’s kind of painful to think about,” DeBerry said. “It really is.”
Softball
Laurel Highlands softball team was coming off a 3-14 record and had a first-year coach in Pat Livingston, but the Fillies still had lofty goals before the pandemic.
“It’s tough because we all thought this was our year,” Livingston said. “We had five very talented seniors. We had the talent level there from seniors, juniors, sophomores down to some big-time freshmen coming in. We were disappointed. We thought we had the chance for that section title.”
The Fillies seniors were led by Robert Morris recruit Allie Lowery, a third baseman. Other senior starters were pitcher Lauren Sperry, first baseman and Saint Vincent recruit Emma Bliss, left fielder Kaia Zungri and right fielder Nicole Pedro.
“Allie had a pulled hamstring for our mandatories that kind of held her back, but she came every night the first week,” Livingston said. “All the seniors stepped up. They knew it was our year and that we had that shot.”
Livingston got to know his team well after being hired last year.
“When I came in we did a couple fall tournaments,” he said. “A lot of the girls I knew from rec league and travel ball and I coached a lot of them, so that made it easier on me. For the girls I didn’t know I think they were buying into my system. I thought it was going to go really well.”
Then it all came to an end.
“We were supposed to have practice on the field but it was little wet so we were in the gymnasium on that Friday,” Livingston said. “We just got stretched out, had the gloves on and were starting to throw and I got the call from our AD who gave me a heads up that we have to shut everything down.
“I sat down with them and explained everything that was going on. We were hoping it was a two-week thing but it ended up killing the whole season.”
Track & Field
Laurel Highlands boys track & field coach Bob Costello was excited to be celebrating a milestone season for himself when practice began this year.
“I was telling my kids this is my 50th year being involved with track & field as either a coach or a competitor, since I started as a sophomore in 1970 at Connellsville,” Costello said, “and it lasted two weeks. I’ve been around a lot and I’ve never seen anything like this.
“Like everyone else we were well into our second week of practice when you really started thinking things aren’t looking good with this coronavirus. The first real serious thought I gave to it was when one of our assistant coaches said the Ivy League just shut down for the season. I thought if they’re shutting down, that could have a big trickle effect.”
Costello was correct.
“The last Friday of practice on the 13th of March we got together for a team meeting and I said I’m not sure what’s going on but stay tuned, something is going to happen here,” he said. “About an hour and a half later, a kid got a text that said we were shut down for two weeks. It just went from there.”
Costello was busy trying to make preliminary plans in case the season restarted late.
“After two weeks I thought well maybe we can get something going in late April,” he said. “In fact, I checked with our AD Mr. John and had him check with some other ADs and I called a timing service. If everyone would agree to it and we could get all our section teams together for one big meet, we would host it.”
But the situation continued to get worse and eventually the season was canceled.
“You always have that glimmer of hope until they slam the door shut and say you’re done for the year,” said Costello, who had two seniors on his squad in Brendan Kopich and Kaleb Smouse.
Kopich had just wrapped up starring in the lead role of LH’s musical “42nd Street” and was looking forward to capping his high school career with a strong track season.
“It was definitely devastating to hear that I wouldn’t be able to run my last year,” Kopich said. “I had some goals that I wanted to achieve, medaling at WPIALs would be one of them.
“I would be a little more content if I had some kind of closure. Even just a half season and knowing when my last race will be. I ran my last track race at WPIALs last year. At least I ran fast that day. ‘Run every race like it’s your last’ is very ironic right now. I’m going to miss my team, my coach and competitors.”
Costello was optimistic that Kopich and Smouse could both qualify for the WPIAL championships.
“Brendan, I thought, had a legitimate chance to medal in the 1,600,” Costello said. “He had that in his sights. Kaleb just missed qualifying for the WPIALs last year. He didn’t run as a freshman or sophomore, but had a real good junior year.
“We would’ve had a really good boys 4x800 because we had Brendan and Smouse and two juniors with Isaac Meeder and Joe Casteel. I think those guys had a legitimate chance to get a medal at WPIALs, too. You hate to see kids not get that opportunity.
“We had a chance I think to be a pretty competitive team. I thought we’d be right in the hunt for the section.”
Fillies track & field coach Gerry Pegg, like Costello, didn’t have a big senior class but felt he had a competitive squad.
“I’m very disappointed that we didn’t have a chance to showcase our young team.” Pegg said. “I’m hopeful that all the girls are even more eager to compete next year since they didn’t get a chance this year.”
Pegg highlighted his seniors.
“Abby Beatty does pole vault for us and had a good start to this season,” Pegg said. “Elizabeth Purnell focused on the distance events. Sydney Chiado competed in the long jump, relays, and specialized in the triple jump.”
Pegg reflected on the pandemic.
“I can only hope we can get back to a safe environment to compete in,” he said. “I know a lot of time is spent preparing for track season even before practices officially start if you want to be a serious contender. I won’t take anything for granted from this point forward. I really miss not being even at practice, let alone competing in a meet.”
