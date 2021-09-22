Trenton Carter continued his outstanding season for Carmichaels but Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson remains atop the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club standings after Week Three.
The Mikes defeated the host Maples, 44-14, as Carter rushed for 222 yards and four touchdowns and completed 9 of 15 passes for 141 yards and another TD. He also had a two-point conversion run to give him 26 points in the game and 62 on the season, putting him in second place behind Stevenson.
Through four games Carter has run for 10 touchdowns and a two-point conversion and thrown thrown for eight TDs and three two-point conversions, meaning he’s had a hand in 116 of Carmichaels’ 160 points.
Stevenson, running against a defense stacked to stop him, still churned out 159 yards and three touchdowns while also catching a pair of passes for 39 yards. His 18 points upped his TD Club-leading total to 69 points.
Also in the game, the Mikes’ Michael Stewart caught a touchdown pass from Carter and kicked four extra points to give him 60 points on the season. That puts him in a tie for third place with Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher, who had three touchdowns in the Mustangs’ thrilling come-from-behind, 32-29, win at Ringgold to improve to 4-0 for the first time in school history.
Gallagher scored on an 89-yard punt return and two crucial fourth-quarter runs, the second of which gave LH its first lead of the game.
The Mikes and Mustangs are two of five area teams that are averaging over 35 points per game in 2021. LH leads the way at 42.3 and is followed by Belle Vernon (41.7), Carmichaels (40-0), Albert Gallatin (35.7) and California (35.7).
The Colonials’ offensive performance has been a bit surprising because they’ve done it without three-year starting quarterback Tristan Robinson who had pretty much mastered coach Drew Dindl’s flexbone offense. AG defeated Uniontown, 34-0, on Friday with Quentin Larkin at quarterback.
“We lost Tristan to a freak accident on the field during a scrimmage,” Dindl said. “He tore his ACL and is out for the season. We miss his character, we miss his leadership and we miss his ability to run this offense.”
Larkin, however, has done an admirable job at replacing Robinson behind center.
“You’ve got Q who has stepped up and did a great job coming in to replace who would’ve been a four-year starter,” Dindl said. “Hats off to him for having that mentality, just coming in, not being nervous and accepting the role he needed to take.
“It’s not easy learning to run this offense. He’s had some growing pains but every game he’s gotten better and better. We’ve just got to keep getting him reps.”
Caleb Matzus-Chapman and Bruno Fabrycki each scored two touchdowns in AG’s victory over the Red Raiders. The Colonials’ other TD came on a 25-yard pass by Larkin to James Marvin.
The second-leading scorer for the week behind Carter was Monessen’s Anthony Crews who had 20 points on two touchdown runs, one TD pass and one two-point conversion in a 50-7 win at Bentworth. He now has 38 points and sits alone in ninth place in the TD Club standings.
The surprising Greyhounds have turned around quickly under first-year coach Wade Brown after a disappointing 2020 season in which it went 0-7, including three forfeits due to a lack of players. Monessen has won two straight after an 0-2 start.
The Greyhounds had six different players and their defense put up points against the Bearcats, including an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown by Nigier Foster.
In addition to Gallagher and Stevenson, other players who scored three touchdowns for 18 points in Week Three were Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin in a 49-3 win at West Mifflin, Elizabeth Forward’s Charlier Nigut in a 44-0 win at Brownsville, Southmoreland’s Anthony Govern in a 33-19 win over South Allegheny and West Greene’s Colin Brady in a stunning 48-22 win over California.
Govern now has 54 points and is in fifth place in the Touchdown Club standings.
Rounding out the top 10 are Mount Pleasant’s Robbie Labuda (47), Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock (42), Ringgold’s Landon Oslowski (39), Crews and Southmoreland’s Isaac Trout (36) and Waynesburg Central’s Breydon Woods (36).
Woods took the opening kickoff back 85 yards in the Raiders’ 57-14 loss to Washington.
In addition to Gallagher, Foster and Woods, there were three other returns for touchdowns. Nigut brought back a punt 30 yards, Carmichaels’ Hunter Oliver returned a fumble 9 yards and Jefferson-Morgan’s Joshua Wise took back an interception 25 yards.
Wise’s score came in the Rockets’ 32-0 win over Avella which gave coach Brent Baker his first win as coach.
There were three field goals by local players on Friday night with two of those coming off the foot of West Greene’s Kevin Thompson from 31 yards and 41 yards.
Thompson has kicked two field goals of over 40 yards this season with a 45-yarder last week. Harry Radcliffe booted a key 27-yarder in LH’s three-point win and now has two field goals this season.
