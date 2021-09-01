Week Zero should’ve been renamed “Fireworks Night” after the explosive performance several local high school teams put on during the opening of the football season Friday night.
Six area teams put up 40 points or more led by Carmichaels which surpassed the half century mark in a 54-33 win over visiting Waynesburg Central.
It’s not surprise that a Mikes player has taken the early lead in the annual Herald-Standard Touchdown Club standings.
Carmichaels senior wide receiver Michael Stewart, with a big lift from his quarterback Trenton Carter, rang up 24 points to put himself in first place, two points ahead of Mount Pleasant’s Robbie Labuda.
Stewart pulled in touchdown passes of 16, 31 and 9 yards from Carter and made a pair of two-point conversion catches. He also kicked two extra points.
Carter, who also tossed a touchdown pass to Tyler Richmond, ran for two TDs as did teammate Peyton Schooley, putting themselves in an 11-way tie for sixth place with 12 points apiece.
Three other strong candidates for the 2021 TD Club title, Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock (second in 2020 with 120 points) and Quinton Martin and California’s Damani Stafford, will begin their seasons this Friday after playing scrimmages last week.
The 2020 champion was the Trojans’ Jaeden Zuzak with 172 points. Zuzak, who is now playing at Geneva College, is the record fifth player coached by Ed Woods to win the TD Club award.
Woods had four winners (Joshua Lockett and Anthony Welsh three times) while coaching Beth-Center before moving on to California.
Labuda ran for 110 yards and three touchdowns and kicked four extra points in the Vikings’ dominating 40-7 win over visiting Burrell. Mount Pleasant’s Tyler Reese contributed two TD runs for 12 points.
"We were getting at it pretty good up front which is always a great way to get it started," Vikings coach Jason Fazekas said of his ground game.
Labuda took advantage of the superior blocking.
"In my mind, Robbie is like a old-school player," Fazekas said. "He's a downhill, hard-hitting runner and that's what I love most about him."
Three players are tied for third place with 18 points, including two from Southmoreland in its stunning 47-22 win over visiting McGuffey.
Scotties quarterback Anthony Govern ran for three touchdowns and teammate Isaac Trout also had three TDs with two of those coming on passes from Govern.
Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson took a much different route in also scoring 18 points in the Maples’ 42-8 home win over Avella. The junior running back ran for two touchdowns and one two-point conversion while also booting four extra points. Stevenson finished fourth in the TD Club standings in 2019 and 2020.
Mapletown also had two players with 12 points. Brody Evans caught a pair of touchdown passes from Max Vanata, and A.J. Vanata rushed for two TDs.
The logjam for sixth place includes two players from Laurel Highlands after its impressive 44-14 victory at Connellsville. Quarterback Rodney Gallagher had a hand in four touchdowns with two TD runs and two scoring passes to wide receiver Keondre DeShields.
Albert Gallatin, which rambled to a 40-0 win at Yough, got 12 points from Bruno Fabrycki on two touchdown runs. Elizabeth Forward running back DaVontay Brownfield ran for both his team’s touchdowns in a 12-0 win at Ringgold.
Also scoring 12 points with two touchdown receptions each in Week Zero were Waynesburg Central’s Trent Zuper from quarterback Jacob Stephenson and West Greene’s Nathan Orndoff from quarterback Wes Whipkey.
The only other double-digit scorer was the Colonials’ Jace Bowers who ran for a touchdown and kicked four extra points for 10 points.
Laurel Highlands’ Harry Radcliffe made the only field goal, from 35 yards out, and also knocked five extra points through the uprights.
Herald-Standard Touchdown Club standings are included on this page.
