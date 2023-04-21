MOUNT PLEASANT -- The Connellsville and Mount Pleasant pitching staffs didn't have the cleanest game Thursday afternoon with a combined 14 walks and three hit batters, nor did the defenses with nine total errors.
But, the Falcons made the most of their opportunities to return home from Mount Pleasant with a 10-4 non-section victory against the Vikings.
"This game was like an ugly light welterweight fight, but the kids kept slugging," said Connellsville coach Rob Orndorff. "But, there is a resilient attitude with this team that allowed us to score some runs."
Connellsville (5-7) received five walks, three hit-batsmen and five errors, and five of those runners came around to score.
However, it was Mount Pleasant who scored the first two runs of the game on just one hit in the bottom of the first inning.
Cole Chatfield and Connor Drzal walked with two outs. Chatfield scored when Luke Nicotera's infield ground ball was mishandled.
Jacob Kitz drove Drzal home with a double just over the glove of first baseman Matt Firestone. Connellsville starter Grayden Gillott closed the threat with a strikeout.
The Vikings threatened against relief pitcher Ethan Porreca in the bottom of the second inning by loading the bases on a double and two walks between a pop out to the catcher and fly out to left field.
The Connellsville defense came through with a force out at second base to leave the bases loaded.
The Falcons finally broke through with two runs on just one hit in the top of the third inning.
Aiden Newmeyer walked with and Firestone was hit by a pitch with one out. Gillott flew out, but Jacob Lee kept the inning alive with a single that scored Newmeyer. The ball was mishandled in the outfield, allowing Firestone to take third and Lee to slip into second. Anthony Piasecki was safe on an errant throw, allowing Firestone to score.
"The allowed us to score runs," said Orndorff.
Connellsville added three runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Jonathan Kelly and Porreca had back-to-back singles to start the inning. Kace Shearer's sacrifice bunt was thrown away, allowing Kelly to score. Newmeyer was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Firestone's sacrifice fly brought home courtesy runner Beau Bigam. Gillott singled home Shearer.
However, the rally ended there when Mount Pleasant second baseman Lane Golkosky turned a nifty double play. He fielded Lee's ground ball up the middle, stepped on second and whipped throw to first for the inning-ending double play.
Connellsville's lead grew to 6-0 without a hit in the top of the fifth inning.
Anthony Piasecki walked to start the inning and stole second and third. After Logan Thomas flew out, Kelly walked and then stole second. Piasecki scored on Porreca's sacrifice fly.
Mount Pleasant (6-4) countered in the bottom of the inning with two runs on no hits. Relief pitcher Matt Miller walked the bases loaded with one out.
Firestone came on in relief and allowed a sacrifice fly by Golkosky. Brady Painter scored on an errant throw.
The Falcons bats came alive with three runs on three hits in the top of the sixth inning. Connellsville benefited when Lee was safe on an error after he struck out to score the first run.
Lee rambled around the bases when Kelly's sinking line drive skipped to the fence. The ball and Lee arrived to the plate at the same time, but Cam Moore was unable to hold onto the throw with Lee sliding to the plate.
Kelly then singled home Thomas.
"We did put the ball in play. Our guys made some adjustments at the plate. We hit line drives and hit the ball hard," said Orndorff. "We were running, so we didn't have to bunt."
Shearer was hit to open the seventh inning, stole second, took third on Newmeyer's single and scored on Firestone's sacrifice fly.
"Our pitchers have to throw strikes. We have to make routine plays and keep runners off base," said Mount Pleasant coach Chris Firmstone. "We're a young team. We'll have some growing pains. We'll get there. It takes time."
Firestone settled in, retiring the final six batters in order and eight of the nine batters he faced.
"Credit to Porreca (who picked up the win) and Firestone, they kept it close," praised Orndorff. "We were going to pitch by committee, but the number of innings didn't work out like we planned. We didn't think Grayden would go through his pitches in the first inning."
Mount Pleasant stranded 11 runners and Connellsville left 10 on base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.