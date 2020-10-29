WHITE OAK — Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo took all the guesswork out of which girl was going to win the WPIAL Class AA Cross Country Championships Wednesday morning at White Oak Park after the sophomore opened a sizable lead after the first mile.
The big question was who was going to finish second behind Quarzo for the district silver medal.
The finish time for the silver medalist was so close it needed to be extended a decimal place or two with Montour’s Lakyn Schaltenbrand barely edging Uniontown’s Hope Trimmer.
Quarzo kept the WPIAL gold medal in the family trophy case after finishing second to her sister Gionna last year. The sophomore crossed the finish line in 18:40.
Trimmer bolted to lead from the opening gun, but by the time the race moved towards the first mile Quarzo was firmly in control. Quarzo said she was able to feed off Trimmer’s fast start.
“I told myself to go out a little faster than I normally do, stick at a pace and, at the end, give it my all,” explained Quarzo.
“It must be the adrenaline. It’s how I have always raced,” Trimmer said of her start.
The course was wet and muddy in places, with the temperature in the mid-50s under foggy skies and a constant, light rain.
“It was foggy at the bottom of the hill (in the second mile). I couldn’t see anyone,” said Quarzo.
Quarzo said she accomplished what she set out to do.
“I was trying to get a best time, not a PR (personal best). I’m not mad about (not getting a PR),” said Quarzo. “It’s really exciting (to win the WPIAL title). I’m pretty happy with it. Normally, I’m not excited about winning, but today I’m pretty happy with it.”
As Quarzo was cruising around White Oak Park, the race for second place was developing over the last half of the 5K race. Trimmer, Schaltenbrand and McKeesport freshman Annah Kunes, who finished ahead of Trimmer in their Section 2-AAA meet, were positioning for the silver medal.
Trimmer and Schaltenbrand gained a little distance from Kunes in the final half-mile with Schaltenbrand getting a slight edge as the two moved into the home stretch. Trimmer found one last sprint to slightly pull ahead in the final 100 yards, but Schaltenbrand was given the edge at the finish line after both runners were timed at 19:02.
“It was really close. I want to say it was by inches,” Trimmer said of the finish. “I knew (the final sprint) was in me. I think if I started to kick earlier, I might have gotten her.”
Trimmer accomplished what she set out to do, saying, “I wanted anything in the low 19s. If I beat that, my PR is 19:20, I’d be happy.”
Belle Vernon’s Grace Henderson was also expected to be mix for a top-three finish, but didn’t run because of injury and her foot in a boot. Both Trimmer and Quarzo commented on Henderson’s absence.
“I looked at the rankings and I was fourth with my PR. I was shooting for fourth. I feel terrible for Grace,” said Trimmer. “Grace is such at good runner. She would’ve had a great race today.”
“I definitely think it would’ve been a different race. Grace pushes me a lot. I definitely wish she had been here,” said Quarzo.
Berths into the PIAA Championships were at a premium because of the pandemic, with only one team and seven non-team individuals advancing. Plus, each classification had two meets, so contenders might not have been in the same race.
Greensburg Salem’s Natalie DiCriscio earned the final individual berth at 19:43. North Catholic won the team title with 77 points.
Ringgold’s Charlee Leach placed 13th overall in 20:16. Belle Vernon’s Viva Kreis was 18th overall with a time of 21:02.
Elizabeth Forward’s Marissa Manko won the second Class AA race with a time of 21:06. She placed 25th overall.
Laurel Highlands’ Adrienne Mattey placed 77th overall in 23:16. Yough’s Alesha Williams was 104th in 24:14 and Southmoreland’s Larissa Vozar crossed the finish line in 23:41 for 89th place.
Mohawk easily won the girls Class A title with 63 points. Shenango’s Carmen Medvit pulled ahead in the final mile to win the individual gold medal with a time of 19:10.
Waynesburg Central’s Kaitlyn Pester placed 20th overall with a time of 21:19. California’s Anastasia Georgagis was 22nd overall with a time of 21:27. West Greene’s Katie Lampe was 71st in 23:20.
