A large Wharton Township home was destroyed in a fire that also left the family’s cat dead Tuesday morning, officials said.
The fire started at about 9 a.m. at 138 Wharton Furnace Road. Farmington Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian VanSickle said the fire started with a wood burner. Three adults live in the house, and no one was home when the fire started.
A man who lives in the home returned when he was alerted to smoke in the house by an alarm, and found smoke coming from his roof, VanSickle said.
The location of the fire and the time of day posed challenges with many volunteer firefighters at work and unable to respond, he said.
“The manpower shortage that we’re all facing was an obstacle today,” he said.
Water was transported from a hydrant in Chalk Hill about one mile away, he said.
“It’s a normal occurrence for us up here because only about 15 % of our area is covered by hydrants, so we do a lot of tankers shuttling water,” he said.
The house was nestled in the woods, which also presented a challenge for access, he said. Firefighters were on the scene for about five hours.
The family has insurance and opted out of American Red Cross assistance, VanSickle said.
Farmington fire department was assisted on the scene by Hopwood, Uniontown, Markleysburg, Ohiopyke, Fairchance and Addison fire departments.
