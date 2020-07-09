A 21-year-old Farmington man was arrested for allegedly meeting up with a 14-year-old girl for sex Saturday.
State police said Daniel A. Hull Jr. of Shepherd Road provided a full confession during an interview Wednesday.
According to court paperwork, the girl reported the allegation to police Monday. She said she and Hull spoke over Snapchat for a period of time. She said she told him she was 15, and he told her he was 23. The two agreed to meet at her home, and he reportedly parked a distance away and climbed in through her bedroom window. He allegedly had sex with the girl and left through the window. A T-shirt was taken into evidence, which tested positive for bodily fluids.
He was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 16, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person less than 16. Hull was arraigned Wednesday night before Magisterial District Judge Nathan A. Henning, who set bail at $20,000. Hull remains in Fayette County Prison, unable to post bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.